Promising DiviTumTKa Results from BioItaLEE Study Presented at ESMO

Autor: Accesswire
UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II)Biovica, active in cancer diagnostics, today announces that DiviTumTKa results from the large BioItaLEE study will be presented as a poster …

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II)

Biovica, active in cancer diagnostics, today announces that DiviTumTKa results from the large BioItaLEE study will be presented as a poster during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) meeting 16 to 21 September 2021. The results strengthen the potential of DiviTum ® TKa as a treatment monitoring devise for CDK4/6 inhibitor treatments.

The results from a large independent study with a CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy and DiviTum ® TKa as a treatment monitoring assay in 287 patients with metastatic breast cancer is presented at the ESMO congress.

"I'm happy to see that the presented results on this CDK4/6 inhibitor ribociclib are consistent with earlier CDK4/6-results for example for palbociclib. The study results are highly encouraging as a reference for using DiviTum®TKa for the monitoring of CDK4/6 inhibitor treatments in HR positive metastatic breast cancer," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

The study concludes that TKa appears to be a new promising prognostic, predictive and monitoring biomarker in patients with HR positive/HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer treated with ribociclib plus letrozole as first-line therapy. Baseline and dynamic TKa changes provided independent valuable information. Lack of TKa suppression at day 15 indicates enrichment for primary resistance and poor prognosis. TKa rebound at treatment cycle 2, day 1 may indicate early adaptation to ribociclib plus letrozole, while persistent suppression seems to identify patients with sustained inhibition and excellent prognosis.

Link to poster: https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/esmo2021/attendee/confcal_4/presenta ...

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO 
Phone: +46-18-444 48 35
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays to evaluate efficacy of cancer treatments. Biovica's assay DiviTum ® measure cell proliferation by detecting a biomarker in the blood stream. The assay has successfully demonstrated its capabilities to early evaluate therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for DiviTum is monitoring of treatment for patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is that all cancer patients will get an optimal treatment from day one. Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum is CE-marked and registered with the Swedish Medical Products Agency. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se , +46 8 528 00 399. For more information please visit: www.biovica.com .

Promising DiviTumTKa results from BioItaLEE study presented at ESMO

SOURCE: Biovica International



