A new chapter of growth - Pandora announces financial targets

In connection with the company’s Capital Markets Day, Pandora today announces new financial targets and provides further insights into its growth strategy, Phoenix.

Pandora enters a new chapter of growth with significant value creation potential

Wide range of growth opportunities in or close to the existing core business will drive EBIT margin expansion and continued strong cash generation

Pandora targets organic growth of 5-7% CAGR during 2021-2023. Total revenue growth CAGR is expected to be 6-8%, lifting revenue to DKK 24.8-26.2 billon in 2023

EBIT margin is expected to increase to 25-27% in 2023

Pandora also increases share buyback program by DKK 3 billion (see company announcement no. 650)

Pandora invests DKK 1 billion in expanding manufacturing capacity by around 60%. To strengthen supply resilience, the majority of the capacity will be built in Vietnam

Alexander Lacik, President and CEO of Pandora, says:

“We are very pleased to confirm that Pandora is back on the growth track. We have vast untapped opportunities in our existing core business and they will drive long-term sustainable and profitable growth. Our objective is to be the largest and most desirable brand in the affordable jewellery market. And we have a strong foundation to deliver on that objective.”

New insights into the Phoenix strategy

On 4 May 2021, Pandora announced the completion of its turnaround programme, Programme NOW, and provided a high-level overview of its new growth strategy, Phoenix. Phoenix is focused on the significant opportunities in Pandora’s core business and has four pillars aiming at delivering sustainable and profitable revenue growth: Brand, Design, Personalisation and Core Markets.

Today, Pandora shares further details from the Phoenix strategy:

Pandora sees ample opportunities to grow its core markets. The long-term ambition is to double revenue in the US and triple revenue in China, both from 2019 levels

Pandora will personalise its customer experience by implementing a number of omni-channel features. The company will also launch a new store concept

As the world’s most recognised jewellery brand, the ambition is to fuel brand desirability and extend reach to win with Gen Z and Millennials

Pandora has three clear brand and design priorities: Drive the core (Moments), fuel with more platforms and establish dedicated support models for each platform (“launch and leverage”)

Pandora will continue building for a digital future. Today, 75% of Pandora’s transactions are direct-to-consumer, and leveraging customer data will fuel future growth

To meet expected demand and increase our risk resilience, Pandora will expand its manufacturing capacity by around 60% or 80 million pieces of jewellery annually. A new facility with capacity of around 60 million pieces will be built in Vietnam, while additional capacity of around 20 million pieces will be added at existing sites in Thailand. Total investment around DKK 1 billion

Pandora will continue its sustainability leadership and announces new ambitious decarbonisation targets and an inclusion and diversity strategy (see separate press release). The new commitments include: Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% across own operations and value chain by 2030 from a 2019 baseline. The target has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Pandora also commits to become net zero by 2040 i) Ensure gender balance in all hiring and promotions. ii) Have 1/3 women in leadership (VP level and above) by 2025 and full gender parity no later than 2030. iii) Spend 30% of branding content budget with suppliers owned by women or underrepresented groups



More details are available in the Financial appendix.