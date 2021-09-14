Pandora Adds Another DKK 3 Billion to Share Buyback Program
(PLX AI) – Pandora increases share buyback program by DKK 3 billion, going up to DKK 3.5 billion from only DKK 500 million previously.The company says DKK 200 million of the program has been completed so far
