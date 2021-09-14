Pandora Gives Mid-Term Targets in Line with Expectations; Share Buyback Boosted Sevenfold Autor: PLX AI | 14.09.2021, 08:25 | 50 | 0 | 0 14.09.2021, 08:25 | (PLX AI) – Pandora targets organic growth of 5-7% CAGR during 2021-2023.Analysts at Danske expected mid to high single digits, while Sydbank expected 5%Pandora aims for total revenue growth CAGR is expected to be 6-8%, lifting revenue to DKK … (PLX AI) – Pandora targets organic growth of 5-7% CAGR during 2021-2023.Analysts at Danske expected mid to high single digits, while Sydbank expected 5%Pandora aims for total revenue growth CAGR is expected to be 6-8%, lifting revenue to DKK … (PLX AI) – Pandora targets organic growth of 5-7% CAGR during 2021-2023.

Analysts at Danske expected mid to high single digits, while Sydbank expected 5%

Pandora aims for total revenue growth CAGR is expected to be 6-8%, lifting revenue to DKK 24.8-26.2 billion in 2023

Pandora says EBIT margin is expected to increase to 25-27% in 2023

SEB expected above 24%, while Sydbank expected 26%

Pandora invests DKK 1 billion in expanding manufacturing capacity by around 60%, the majority of it being built in Vietnam

Says long-term ambition is to double revenue in the US and triple revenue in China, both from 2019 levels

Pandora says will continue building for a digital future. Today, 75% of Pandora’s transactions are direct-to-consumer, and leveraging customer data will fuel future growth

Earlier, Pandora boosted its share buyback to DKK 3.5 billion from DKK 500 million previously



