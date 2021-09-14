checkAd

DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SUCCESS IN TESTING IT'S COVID-19 ACCUVAC-PT001 VACCINE IN A NON-RODENT MODEL

DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SUCCESS IN TESTING IT'S COVID-19 ACCUVAC-PT001 VACCINE IN A NON-RODENT MODEL

DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SUCCESS IN TESTING IT'S COVID-19 ACCUVAC-PT001 VACCINE IN A NON-RODENT MODEL

Vancouver, BC, Canada, September 14th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines, is pleased to announce the completion of a non-GLP study on rabbits demonstrating a potent humoral response with titer reaching 1:43 000 000 per average without any signs of toxicity.

Defence has previously developed and tested its AccuVAC-PT001 vaccine in mice. This vaccine is highly immunogenic, and the generated antibodies cross-reacted with all tested variants including the Delta strain. In addition to the mechanistic and neutralization studies, Defence re-tested its vaccine in rabbits with a Contract Research Organization (CRO), as a second non-rodent animal model. The rabbits vaccinated with our AccuVAC-PT001 developed a very strong humoral response, and physical inspection conducted over a 42-day period presented no change in body weight, behaviour, activity or appearance of any rashes at injection sites.

"Defence's next step is a GLP study that will enable us to present our product, AccuVAC-PT001, to Health Canada and the FDA. Once cleared, Defence can initiate a Phase I/IIa on its COVID vaccine in healthy individuals". says Mr. Plouffe, the CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

"Defence's Accum technology is highly versatile and can be applied to any protein. Results have demonstrated from past and current vaccine studies that the AccuVAC-PT001 platform enables the design of novel protein-based vaccines, that will amplify the immune response that can be generated by current vaccines," Mr Plouffe stated.

This virus is evolving very rapidly to escape the vaccine-induced immunity. The data obtained with AccuVAC-PT001 not only provides evidence that the vaccine is efficient against a wide range of currently circulating variants, but it also highlights the importance of continuing research and development to effectively neutralize new variants and future mutations.

