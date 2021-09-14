Median Technologies Changes the Publication Date of Its H1 2021 Results

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (ALMDT: PA) will announce its H1 2021 results as well as its Q3 2021 business performance indicators on October 21, 2021 after trading close instead of October 14, 2021 after trading close.

