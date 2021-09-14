Transaction with Nordecon AS shares

Toomas Luman holds directly and indirectly via the companies controlled by him 70% of the shares in Nordic Contractors AS. On September 14, 2021 Nordic Contractors AS that holds 54.31% of the shares of Nordecon AS will transfer 650,000 shares of Nordecon AS held by them to Toomas Luman through Nasdaq Tallinn stock-exchange at the market price. As a result of the transaction, Toomas Luman acquires 2.01% of the shares of Nordecon AS.

As a result of the transfer there is no change in the substantial holding.