Mandatory notification of trade in Vistin Pharma ASA  

Tycoon Industrier AS has on 13 September 2021 sold 784,280 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at NOK 21.1 per share.

Ferncliff Listed DAI AS has on 13 September 2021 purchased 784,280 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at NOK 21.1 per share.

The total number of shares owned by the Ferncliff group (controlled by Øystein Stray Spetalen) is unchanged after the transactions.

Tycoon Industrier AS and Ferncliff Listed DAI AS are closely associated with board member Øystein Stray Spetalen.


