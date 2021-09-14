checkAd

Disrupting the Review Site Paradigm – Fastbase Launches Trustfeed Consumer Reviews

Autor: Accesswire
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Fastbase Inc (OTC PINK:FBSE) has officially launched the Trustfeed brand, a company and consumer review platform disrupting the community-driven consumer review platform market.

For consumers and businesses looking for endorsements, "Ask a friend" has turned into an industry. Online review platforms are reshaping the way buyers choose products and services: for a weekend away, we look at Booking.com, we consult TripAdvisor to plan a longer vacation and Google to find local restaurants. Review systems play a central role in B2B and B2C purchase decisions on marketplaces such as Amazon and Airbnb as well. A growing number of businesses now maintain their own review ecosystems to help customers learn about their offerings.

For businesses, positive reviews build brand credibility, increase sales and improve marketing performance. For consumers, trustworthy systems can give the confidence they need to buy a relatively unknown product, whether a new book or dinner at a local restaurant. In a recent HubSpot Research survey, 1/3 of respondents said review sites played an important role in their purchasing decision-making process.

The stick-in-the-mud is ‘astroturfing' when sellers try to boost their ratings by leaving positive reviews for themselves or negative ones for their competitors (pretending that the reviews were left by real customers). According to a Harvard Business Review article: "Platform design choices and content moderation play an important role in reducing the number of fraudulent and strategic reviews."

Trustfeed software developers and designers were ultra careful about their design choices to ensure that they most accurately reflect users' experiences producing reviews that are helpful to consumers, to sellers and the general public.

Whereas some consumer review sites use human moderators, Trustfeed disrupts the paradigm using AI to aggregate and moderate reviews. Trustfeed processes many filter iterations about each review and surface only the reviews from sources that pass the integrity test.

"Trustfeed is the most disruptive model ever seen in the community-driven consumer review platform space. We made credulity a quintessential pillar in the product research user experience. Soon businesses and consumers will fully understand the power that lies in product review integrity and we will make history together." said Rasmus Refer, CEO and Founder of Trustfeed.

