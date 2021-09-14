DGAP-News: Temedica GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance Temedica develops new digital companion Brisa for people with multiple sclerosis in cooperation with Roche 14.09.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Temedica develops new digital companion Brisa for people with multiple sclerosis in cooperation with Roche

Munich, 14.09.2021. Munich-based digital health company Temedica and healthcare company Roche Pharma AG have announced a joint collaboration in the field of digital support for multiple sclerosis patients. The app - named Brisa - strives to help as many of the approximately 240,000 people affected by MS in Germany as possible by actively shaping their everyday lives, making a record of individual progression of the disease, and providing constant new incentives for motivation. Accordingly, Brisa's motto is "Your tailwind for an independent life with MS".

The aim of the app developed by Temedica is to improve the care of MS patients according to the latest medical and technological standards. Brisa is designed as an individual digital companion for people with MS and supports them, regardless of their treatment, in measuring their personal disease progression and actively recognizing changes. Brisa is free of charge for users, and is intended to strengthen their health literacy and motivation to change their lifestyle in the long term.

"Today, digital technologies enable us to accelerate medical progress and together establish healthcare that focuses even more on the individual needs of patients," says Dr Carola Bruns, Medical Lead Neuroscience at Roche Pharma AG. "We are delighted that we have found an innovative partner for this in Temedica. We are convinced that together - and in cooperation with patients, treatment providers and scientists - we will make a valuable contribution to further deepen our understanding of MS and to further improve the quality of life of MS patients."