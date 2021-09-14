Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, TX

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that through its partnership with Maxlink Health it has signed new contracts to provide its iUGO Care platform to three physician practices in Dallas, TX.



“We are excited to continue our expansion in the Dallas, TX area,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Working with Maxlink Health has given us access to new clients in North Texas and we expect to see continued growth in this region. Through these contracts Reliq will be providing our iUGO Care software platform to over 1,800 Medicare patients. Onboarding with these clients will start this month. Reliq expects to receive an average of $40 USD per patient per month for these deployments.”