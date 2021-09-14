checkAd

Successful Trenching Programme in the Kobada Est Target Confirms Similar Structural Mineralization to Kobada Main Shear

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG, OTC: AGGFF, FRA: 3A61) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce positive results from the preliminary trenching programme in the Kobada Est exploration target. The Kobada Est trenching programme was completed in June 2021 and consisted of three trenches with a combined length of 260 m.

The Kobada Est is a part of a group of permits located on the western flank of the Bougouni basin covering an area of 63,679 acres. The shear zones discovered in the Kobada Est concession form a part of the combined 55 km shear strikes, identified across the three concessions from previous geophysics and soil geochemistry.

Highlights:

  • The trenching program continues to expand the footprint of the mineralised shear zones discovered on the property across the years.
  • Two of the three trenches intersected mineralisation, extending laterally for hundred of meters
  • Artisanal mining in the vicinity also shows structures and mineralisation within or close proximity to the target area.
  • One trench has returned a 22 m wide mineralised zone @ 1.1 g/t or 16 m @ 1.4 g/t.
  • Preliminary trenching and artisanal pits confirm similar mineralisation and structural environment as the Kobada Main shear.

Danny Callow, CEO of African Gold Group, commented:
“We are pleased to see such impressive results as part of our regional exploration programme within our Kobada Est exploration concession area. This is the first time we have followed up prior programmes with trenching to determine possible gold mineralisation, and the results are very pleasing. From this trenching it's clear that a drilling programme should be designed to determine the continuity of the mineralisation identified in the trenching. Kobada Est is part of our overall strike system of 55 km identified within our mining permit (Kobada) and Faraba and Kobada Est exploration concessions. These results further reinforce our thesis that the exploration upside within our permits is significant, and we look forwards to taking Kobada Est to the next stage of exploration.“

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33afdf16-21c8-40a6 ...

Kobada Est Trenching Campaign

The 2021 Kobada preliminary trenching campaign was completed in June 2021 with the aim of confirming mineralisation and mapping structures that could confirm the potential of the Kobada Est target area. The preliminary trenches were excavated around the artisanal mining, in the vicinity of the predicted shear zone, which have also been beneficial in surficial sampling and structure mapping.

