A.I.S. Resources Plans Aggressive 1000+ Soil Sample Program to Follow Up on Exceptional Antimony Pathfinder Results at Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project

Martyn Element, Chairman of AIS Resources stated: “Given that antimony was the leading pathfinder element that led to the discovery of the Kirkland Lake Fosterville Gold Mine 1 , one of the world’s lowest cost high-grade gold producers, AIS is very encouraged by the exceptional antimony grade at its Fosterville-Toolleen gold property.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited ( TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF ) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announces Phase 2 exploration program beginning with an aggressive 1000 soil sample program to follow up on the high-grade antimony results at its Fosterville-Toolleen gold property. The multi-element results for the RC drilling program conducted at Toolleen have been processed using IoGas special-purpose software to measure the relationship between gold and the other elements such as antimony and arsenic to direct the soil sampling program.

AIS is planning follow-up soil sampling and then a RC drilling program in the vicinity of the higher-grade antimony (Sb) results continuing the traverse to the east and in the area of elevated gold in the southern traverse. AIS will use its XRF gun, a portable lab quality analyzer that measures element composition, to assess results in real-time and further refine our direction of exploration. On-Site Laboratory is awaiting samples for prompt ICP assay.

Phil Thomas, CEO said, “We have combined the RC drilling, soils and gravity structural geology to develop a robust rigorous exploration program for the coming months. This second phase of exploration will assist in developing our model of gold deposition in the Ordovician Permian lithology units around our Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project. Ordovician lithology is a key characteristic of the Kirkland Lake Fosterville Gold Mine.”

Figure 1. A.I.S. Resources Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project map shows location of Phase 2 soil sampling.

1 Source Kirkland Lake: The Fosterville Mine is a high-grade, low cost underground gold mine features growing gold production at increasingly high grades, as well as extensive in-mine and district scale exploration potential. Fosterville commenced operation in 2005 and current Mineral Reserves as at December 31, 2018, increased by a million ounces to 2.7 million ounces (2.7 million tonnes) at an average grade of 31.0 g/t, including a Mineral Reserve in the Swan Zone totalling 2.3 million ounces (1.47 million tonnes) at an average grade of 49.6 g/t.