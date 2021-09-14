CLS Exhibits High Precision, Image-Guided Focal Laser Ablation System at the 73rd Congress of the German Society for Urology Conference

Improved Image-Guidance Accuracy Enables Effective Targeting and Precise Treatment of Prostate Tumors using Focal Laser Ablation

STUTTGART, Germany, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS) today announced it will present its high precision, image-guided TRANBERG Laser Thermal Therapy System and latest enhancements at the 73rd Congress of the German Society for Urology Conference this September 15-18, 2021 in Stuttgart, Germany. CLS’s TRANBERG laser ablation system and accessories have been used to treat hundreds of prostate tumor patients in the US and EU using MRI-guidance. The company’s products can be seen at booth #B06 during the conference.



New MRI-US, Fusion-Guided Focal Laser Ablation

In June 2021, CLS announced an 18-patient clinical study with the Otto-von-Guericke-University Magdeburg, Medical faculty in Germany using the TRANBERG thermotherapy system with MRI-US, fusion-guided software and hardware for the focal laser ablation treatment of prostate cancer tumors to be performed under local anesthetic in an office setting or clinic as well as hospitals.

“I am very excited to meet partners and potential customers live again and present the TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System. I’m looking forward to interacting with the urology experts and discussing the position of focal laser ablation in the treatment of localised prostate cancer,” says Perjan Pleunis, VP Marketing & Sales Europe at CLS.

High Precision Thermal Therapy System

The TRANBERG |Thermal Therapy System has been developed for image-guided, high-precision soft tissue thermal therapy and ablation procedures. The system can be configured for MR, CT/US, and MR-US, Fusion-guided procedures using tissue temperature feedback for precise therapy and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, external tissue temperature probe sensors, and procedure specific accessories. Its non-cooled, laser fiber technology optimizes heat distribution, eliminates the need for external cooling, and helps reduce procedure times. See published clinical studies.

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) develops and sells the TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System, including sterile disposables, for minimally invasive treatment of cancer tumors and drug-resistant epilepsy, according to regulatory approvals in the EU and the US. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation and for treatment with imILT, the Company's interstitial laser thermotherapy with potential immunostimulatory effects. CLS is headquartered in Lund and has subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Singapore. CLS is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol CLS B. The Certified Advisor (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB, Tel: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. For more information about CLS, please visit the Company's website: www.clinicallaser.se

