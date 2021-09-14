checkAd

CLS Exhibits High Precision, Image-Guided Focal Laser Ablation System at the 73rd Congress of the German Society for Urology Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 09:00  |  17   |   |   

Improved Image-Guidance Accuracy Enables Effective Targeting and Precise Treatment of Prostate Tumors using Focal Laser Ablation

STUTTGART, Germany, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS) today announced it will present its high precision, image-guided TRANBERG Laser Thermal Therapy System and latest enhancements at the 73rd Congress of the German Society for Urology Conference this September 15-18, 2021 in Stuttgart, Germany. CLS’s TRANBERG laser ablation system and accessories have been used to treat hundreds of prostate tumor patients in the US and EU using MRI-guidance. The company’s products can be seen at booth #B06 during the conference.

New MRI-US, Fusion-Guided Focal Laser Ablation
In June 2021, CLS announced an 18-patient clinical study with the Otto-von-Guericke-University Magdeburg, Medical faculty in Germany using the TRANBERG thermotherapy system with MRI-US, fusion-guided software and hardware for the focal laser ablation treatment of prostate cancer tumors to be performed under local anesthetic in an office setting or clinic as well as hospitals.

“I am very excited to meet partners and potential customers live again and present the TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System. I’m looking forward to interacting with the urology experts and discussing the position of focal laser ablation in the treatment of localised prostate cancer,” says Perjan Pleunis, VP Marketing & Sales Europe at CLS.

High Precision Thermal Therapy System
The TRANBERG |Thermal Therapy System has been developed for image-guided, high-precision soft tissue thermal therapy and ablation procedures. The system can be configured for MR, CT/US, and MR-US, Fusion-guided procedures using tissue temperature feedback for precise therapy and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, external tissue temperature probe sensors, and procedure specific accessories. Its non-cooled, laser fiber technology optimizes heat distribution, eliminates the need for external cooling, and helps reduce procedure times. See published clinical studies.

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems
Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) develops and sells the TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System, including sterile disposables, for minimally invasive treatment of cancer tumors and drug-resistant epilepsy, according to regulatory approvals in the EU and the US. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation and for treatment with imILT, the Company's interstitial laser thermotherapy with potential immunostimulatory effects. CLS is headquartered in Lund and has subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Singapore. CLS is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol CLS B. The Certified Advisor (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB, Tel: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se.  For more information about CLS, please visit the Company's website: www.clinicallaser.se 

CONTACT: Company contact:
Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB
Dan J. Mogren, Acting CEO
T: +46 – (0)705 – 90 11 40
E: dan.mogren@clinicallaser.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CLS Exhibits High Precision, Image-Guided Focal Laser Ablation System at the 73rd Congress of the German Society for Urology Conference Improved Image-Guidance Accuracy Enables Effective Targeting and Precise Treatment of Prostate Tumors using Focal Laser AblationSTUTTGART, Germany, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS) today announced it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Medigus: Revoltz Commenced Prototype Manufacturing of its Micro-mobility Vehicle
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...