Golden Dawn Receives Drill Permit for Phoenix Property, Airborne Survey to Confirm Additional Targets - Greenwood BC

Autor: Accesswire
14.09.2021, 09:05  |  22   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRF), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that it has received final approval for its drilling plan on the Phoenix Property at the Greenwood Precious Metals project in southeastern BC, which is anticipated to be executed in October.

Foto: Accesswire

Photo showing Minnie Moore vein outcrop and previous assay results

The Phoenix Multi-Year Area Based permit is for a total of 25 drill sites, with 12 sites approved for this year. Multiple holes can be drilled from each of the sites, so the permit allows for approximately 7,200 meters to be drilled this year out of a total of up to 15,000 metres.

The Phoenix Property is extensively mineralized and covers 29 past producing mines and in excess of 70 mineral showings. Targets for this year are located in the northeast area of the property and include the Minnie Moore and Summit epithermal gold and silver prospects, and nearby gold-copper skarn deposits located northeast of the historic open pit Phoenix copper-gold mine.

Foto: Accesswire

Photo showing bladed calcite in epithermal gold-bearing vein from Summit showing.

The Minnie Moore showing is a silver-rich epithermal style breccia vein hosted in limestone. Sulfide content is generally low but can exceed 5% of pyrite, with lesser chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, tetrahedrite, and ruby silver. Native gold has been seen in thin section and in hand specimen. In 2017, Golden Dawn reported a check sample result of 1700 g/t silver and 2.68 g/t gold over 1.0 meters for the Minnie Moore (news release dated Oct. 18, 2017).

The Summit showing lies 75 m north of the main R. Bell skarn deposit and historic workings. The Summit is hosted within Brooklyn limestone and consists of discontinuous quartz veins carrying high gold values. Sampling results from 1997 were reported at 30.2 g/t Au over 7.3 meters. In 2017, Golden Dawn reported a check sample result of 85.9 g/t gold over 0.4 meters from the Summit (news release dated Oct. 18, 2017).

The BC Mine is one of several skarn deposits that occur in the northeast area of the Phoenix property where drilling is planned. Historic production at the B.C. Mine occurred 1900-1907, 1916-1918, 1938 when a total of 93,874 tonnes were mined grading 0.3 g/t Au, 71.0 g/t Ag, and 4.4% Cu. Mineralization occurred as massive to semi-massive lenses of chalcopyrite with subordinate pyrrhotite, pyrite and magnetite replacements in the Triassic Brooklyn Group, near the contact of the sharpstone conglomerate on the west (footwall) and a narrow band of marble/limestone on the east (hangingwall). Associated skarn gangue minerals include garnet (most abundant), quartz, calcite, epidote, actinolite and chlorite.

