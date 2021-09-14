Marvel Acquires Additional Ground at Victoria Lake - Contiguous to Marathon Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of an additional 53 mining claims totaling 1,325 hectares …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB) ; (" Marvel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of an additional 53 mining claims totaling 1,325 hectares of land to add to the Company's existing land position on its Victoria Lake Gold Project. The claims were acquired through an option agreement with a vendor and increases Marvel's land holdings in the area to 7,650 hectares. This new acquisition is located along the Exploits Subzone and covers a large highly prospective structural zone proximal to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone which hosts Marathon Gold's (MOZ) Valentine Gold Project with resources of 4M oz. of gold ( www.marathon-gold.com ) (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Regional geological and structural location of the Victoria Lake Gold Project.

Victoria Lake Gold Project

The Victoria Lake Gold Project is contiguous with Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake 4M oz. gold deposit (Figure 2). Sampling and prospecting in 1995 from Vein #3 reported one grab sample assaying 162.7 g/t Au and 220.8 g/t Ag and exhibits similar style gold-bearing veins within regional structural corridors. Preliminary work on the project located serval quartz-arsenopyrite veins returning grab samples:

15.5 to 24.9 g/t gold

18.6 g/t to 139.9 g/t silver

(See press release dated September 23, 2020). Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2. Location of Marvel's Victoria Lake Gold Project

The newly acquired claims contain the highest regional gold-in-till sample in the Newfoundland Geoscience Atlas reporting 785ppb Au. There were no subsequent exploration efforts to follow-up on this extremely high gold-in-till sample. Till samples exceeding 70 ppb Au are considered highly anomalous (Roland Quinlan, personal communication).

Regional gold-in-till samples have increasingly been successful in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt in vectoring exploration efforts to those areas of high merit leading to an increase in new gold showing discoveries. The Victoria Lake Gold Project is host to interpreted extensions of the Valentine Lake Shear Zone and two major thrust faults, a wide structural corridor interpreted to play an integral part in the Marathon Gold Deposit.