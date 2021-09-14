checkAd

UMG Listing Prospectus Now Available on Vivendi’s website. UMG Admission to Trading to Occur on September 21

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 09:06  |  21   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) today announced that the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) has approved the prospectus issued by Universal Music Group N.V. (UMG) in connection with the intended admission to trading and official listing of its ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam.

The prospectus is now available on the websites of Vivendi (www.vivendi.com/en/shareholders-investors/financial-operations/) and UMG (https://investors.universalmusic.com).

The distribution in kind and the listing of UMG remains conditioned upon the decision by the Vivendi Management Board to pay an interim dividend in kind based on an interim balance sheet prepared as of June 30, 2021, certified by the statutory auditors of the company and showing sufficient distributable earnings. The Vivendi Management Board intends to meet today to this end.

As mentioned in the prospectus:

- The technical reference price of UMG shares is expected to be announced on September 20, 2021 by Euronext Amsterdam after market closure;
- The admission of the UMG shares to trading and the ex-date (detachment) of the distribution in kind will take place on September 21, 2021;
- On September 21, Vivendi will announce the final distribution ratio – currently expected to be of one UMG share for every eligible Vivendi share held – on the basis of the opening price of the UMG shares on September 21, 2021;
- The record date (the date on which positions are closed) for Vivendi shares to be eligible to the distribution in kind is September 22, 2021;
- Settlement of the distribution in kind (delivery and book-entry of UMG shares allocated, as well as payment in cash of fractional entitlements if the distribution ratio has been adjusted) will take place on September 23, 2021.

For information on the tax treatment of the distribution in kind, shareholders are invited to read the Report on the Special Dividend in Kind available on Vivendi’s website. (https://www.vivendi.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/20210512_VIV_Report ...)

Potential investors in UMG are invited to read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in UMG shares.

In particular, investors’ attention is drawn to the risk factors relating to UMG described in Section 1 of the prospectus.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class media, content and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group helps building more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and to its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com

Seite 1 von 3
Wertpapier


