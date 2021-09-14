

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.09.2021 / 09:24

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult. First name: Hasso Last name(s): Plattner Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE

b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction

Share sale program: The notifying party concluded an agreement with a bank acting as commissionary about the disposal of up to 167,630 SAP shares in total. The sales will be carried out during the period from 13 September 2021 until 31 December 2022 at the latest, with a total of up to 60,000 SAP shares to be sold via the stock exchange until 30 December 2021, a total of up to 90,000 SAP shares to be sold via the stock exchange until 31 March 2022, a total of up to 120,000 SAP shares to be sold via the stock exchange until 30 June 2022, and a total of up to 150,000 SAP shares to be sold via the stock exchange until 30 September 2022. The bank may determine in its free discretion the times of the sales, the daily numbers of shares, and the relevant sales prices of the SAP shares. The average target price, however, is the average volume-weighted XETRA order book price during the sales period. The bank shall not offer the SAP shares for sale, unless a minimum price of EUR 120 per share is achieved.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

