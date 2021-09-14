checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.09.2021 / 09:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
First name: Hasso
Last name(s): Plattner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Share sale program: The notifying party concluded an agreement with a bank acting as commissionary about the disposal of up to 167,630 SAP shares in total. The sales will be carried out during the period from 13 September 2021 until 31 December 2022 at the latest, with a total of up to 60,000 SAP shares to be sold via the stock exchange until 30 December 2021, a total of up to 90,000 SAP shares to be sold via the stock exchange until 31 March 2022, a total of up to 120,000 SAP shares to be sold via the stock exchange until 30 June 2022, and a total of up to 150,000 SAP shares to be sold via the stock exchange until 30 September 2022. The bank may determine in its free discretion the times of the sales, the daily numbers of shares, and the relevant sales prices of the SAP shares. The average target price, however, is the average volume-weighted XETRA order book price during the sales period. The bank shall not offer the SAP shares for sale, unless a minimum price of EUR 120 per share is achieved.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70159  14.09.2021 



Disclaimer

