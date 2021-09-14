checkAd

Registration of share capital increase of 6,400,000 new shares completed

Company announcement 15-2021 – 14 September 2021


NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.


FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth or the Company) has in connection with the directed issue and private placement that was completed on 10 September 2021 (the Offering) today registered with the Danish Business Authority the capital increase of a nominal value of DKK 128,000,000 (6,400,000 shares of DKK 20 each) (the New Shares), representing 12.49% of the registered share capital of the Company prior to the capital increase.

 The New Shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing under the permanent ISIN code DK0010234467 on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S with effect from 15 September 2021.

After registration of the share capital increase, the share capital of FLSmidth amounts to nominally DKK 1,153,000,000 divided into 57,650,000 shares of DKK 20 each. The total number of voting rights in FLSmidth are 1,153,000,000.

Reference is made to company announcements no. 13 of 2021 and no. 14 of 2021.

An updated version of the Articles of Association is attached and can also be found at https://www.flsmidth.com.


Managers

Danske Bank A/S, Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland and J.P. Morgan AG (the Managers) act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Offering.


Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com
Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com


FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to 10,200 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030.

