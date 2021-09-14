Royal Unibrew Still Has Upside Left, Kepler Cheuvreux Says Reiterating Buy
- (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew still has upside despite a high valuation, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- Price target DKK 930 implies 22% upside
- Growth is likely to accelerate after the company's recent acquisitions, Kepler said
- Dividends and share buybacks will remain a part of the company returning cash to shareholders: Kepler
