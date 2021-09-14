Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Royal Unibrew Still Has Upside Left, Kepler Cheuvreux Says Reiterating Buy (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew still has upside despite a high valuation, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.Price target DKK 930 implies 22% upsideGrowth is likely to accelerate after the company's recent …



