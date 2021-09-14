checkAd

Auctions of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G for the refinancing of FlexLån

14 September 2021

 

Company Announcement number 79/2021

Auctions of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G for the refinancing of FlexLån

Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the refinancing of FlexLån as of 1 January 2022. The auctions in series 10F and 10G will be held in the period from 22 November to 26 November 2021.

The preliminary amounts and the distribution on specific ISIN’s are expected to change in the weeks to come. As a consequence, the specific auction dates for the individual ISIN’s will not be announced until the final amounts are known.

The preliminary amount of bonds for the refinancing auctions is listed in the appendix.

The preliminary amount of bonds for the refinancing of FlexLån in series 10F and 10G will be updated weekly on rd.dk/Investor starting from week 40.

The final amount of each ISIN to be auctioned including the specific auction dates for each ISIN will be announced in week 44.

 

The Executive Board        

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

