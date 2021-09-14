checkAd

Phoenix Motorcars Showcases Third Generation All-Electric Box Truck at the Harbor Trucking Association DrayTECH Show

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced Phoenix Motorcars, a division of the Company participated at DrayTECH 2021 on September 10 at the Hotel Maya in Long Beach, California.

Organized by the Harbor Trucking Association, DrayTECH 2021 brought together top companies offering freight technology and logistics transportation solutions for the drayage and port industry. Phoenix Motorcars showcased its ZEUS 600 all electric Box Truck which offers industry leading range of up to 160 miles. The truck can be ordered in a range of options including 14' or 16' foot box with modular packs allowing up to 70, 100, 130 or 160 mile ranges. The truck can also be configured with a flatbed, utility, service, cargo or other custom body styles.

As ports and shipping companies are investing in reducing the carbon emissions of their operations, the electric box trucks from Phoenix are well suited to satisfy final mile deliveries for both big & bulky shipments and small packages. Phoenix Motorcars also has a dedicated Charger & EV Infrastructure division that supports all customers with designing and implementing their charging infrastructure.

About Phoenix Motorcars

Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in developing medium-duty electric vehicles for commercial markets with a primary focus on class 3 & 4 vehicles, and EV charging solutions. Phoenix Motorcars strives to provide fleets with clean transportation and renewable energy through advanced technology solutions and remains committed to excellence in electric vehicle innovation. Phoenix Motorcars offers a range of vehicle configurations, including shuttle buses, utility trucks, service trucks, flatbed trucks, walk-in vans, cargo trucks and school buses, and full range of residential and commercial EV charging solutions. For more information, please visit www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

