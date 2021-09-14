checkAd

Electrolux Professional Not Expected to Change Targets at CMD, Kepler Says

Autor: PLX AI
14.09.2021   

(PLX AI) – Electrolux Professional is not expected to change its financial targets at the Capital Markets Day tomorrow, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said. Kepler rates Electrolux Pro a buy, with price target SEK 65

  • (PLX AI) – Electrolux Professional is not expected to change its financial targets at the Capital Markets Day tomorrow, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.
  • Kepler rates Electrolux Pro a buy, with price target SEK 65
