Electrolux Professional Not Expected to Change Targets at CMD, Kepler Says
(PLX AI) – Electrolux Professional is not expected to change its financial targets at the Capital Markets Day tomorrow, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said. Kepler rates Electrolux Pro a buy, with price target SEK 65
