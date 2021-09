Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell Autor: PLX AI | 14.09.2021, 09:50 | 32 | 0 | 0 14.09.2021, 09:50 | (PLX AI) – Tomra shares fell more than 3% after Carnegie cut the stock to sell from hold. The price target was raised to NOK 460 from NOK 425The market potential of recycling demand and new legislation is already priced in, while Tomra's market … (PLX AI) – Tomra shares fell more than 3% after Carnegie cut the stock to sell from hold. The price target was raised to NOK 460 from NOK 425The market potential of recycling demand and new legislation is already priced in, while Tomra's market … (PLX AI) – Tomra shares fell more than 3% after Carnegie cut the stock to sell from hold.

The price target was raised to NOK 460 from NOK 425

The market potential of recycling demand and new legislation is already priced in, while Tomra's market share should diminish due to increased competition, the analysts said



Tomra Systems Aktie





