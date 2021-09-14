checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.09.2021, 10:00  |  24   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares

14-Sep-2021 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

ISIN DE0007448508
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 14 September 2021

IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares

The Executive Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG today approved a buyback programme for its own shares. The resolution is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 to acquire shares in the company for any purpose permitted under section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG by 28 May 2024. This includes the use of the shares to service Executive Board compensation and employee stock option plans.

In the period from 14 September 2021 to 31 October 2021 up to 30,000 shares (corresponding to 0.17 % of the share capital) with a maximum value of €600,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs), the Executive Board plans to repurchase them via the stock exchange (XETRA trading). The share buyback will be carried out by an independent credit institution in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016, which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares in the Company independently and uninfluenced by the latter.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG will report on the course of the repurchase on the company's website www.ivu.com under Investors/IVU Share.

Contact:
Leon Joneleit
Public & Investor Relations
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany
T +49.30.85906-0
ir@ivu.de
www.ivu.com

14-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1233133

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1233133  14-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233133&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetIVU Traffic Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: ++++ IVU AG Charttechn. HOT ++++
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares 14-Sep-2021 / 10:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Application for posponement
EQS-Adhoc: Valora verstärkt mit dem Kauf von Back-Factory ihr Food-Service-Geschäft in Deutschland
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Transaktion abgesichert - Vonovia verzichtet beim Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche ...
DGAP-News: MindBio Therapeutics, eine Tochtergesellschaft von Blackhawk Growth, eröffnet Weltklasse-Anlage ...
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report for the first half of 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt: In die Falle getappt...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: ReGen III Provides Update on Relationship with Koch Project Solutions
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG beschließt Aktienrückkauf
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs