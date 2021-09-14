checkAd

L3Harris Robots to Help Protect US Air Force Bases Around the World

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
The U.S. Air Force has chosen L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) robots to help protect its bases around the world.

The Air Force awarded L3Harris a 10-year, $85-million, IDIQ contract to produce up to 170 T7 robots to replace its existing 20-year-old Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) system, which mitigates explosive threats at bases. The contract includes robots, robotics support, maintenance and training, with initial deliveries scheduled in 2022.

“The T7 is setting the new standard for large EOD robots and has received outstanding technical and usability ratings from the Air Force,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “This award highlights our ongoing technology investment and positions L3Harris as the premier supplier of large EOD robots.”

The contract follows L3Harris’ successful delivery of Project STARTER to the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), which replaced the MOD’s aging fleet of EOD robots with 122 T7 robots.

The L3Harris family of robots, including the T7 and its equally capable medium-sized counterpart, the T4, will be demonstrated at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) conference in London Sept. 14-17 and the Association of the US Army (AUSA) conference in Washington, DC in October.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about system capabilities and anticipated contract awards are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Disclaimer

