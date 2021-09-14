checkAd

Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S; Board of Directors issues 205,692 new ordinary shares

Regulatory Release 30/2021
September 14, 2021


In the exercise window which opened on August 24, 2021 following Better Collective’s Q2 report and closed on September 9, 2021, 12 employees have informed the company that they wish to exercise in total 205,692 warrants under the 2017 warrant program.

The 2017 warrant program was established prior to the company’s IPO and the warrants were issued in 2017 and 2018. Reference is made to schedule 2 of the company’s articles of association for detailed terms of conditions of the warrants.


As of August 24, 2021, 659,682 warrants remain outstanding under the 2017 warrant program, all with rights to subscribe for 1 ordinary share in Better Collective A/S against payment of an exercise price of DKK 12.963 per warrant.


Today Better Collective’s board of directors resolved to carry out the capital increase related to the exercise of warrants.


The new shares will be issued through VP Securities under the Company's ordinary ISIN DK0060952240 and be listed and tradable on Nasdaq Stockholm following registration of the new share capital with the Danish Business Authority.


The new shares will entail a dilution of approximately 0.4 percent for existing shareholders of Better Collective A/S.


The total share capital of Better Collective A/S following the issue is nominally EUR 544,886.21 made up of 54,488,621 shares of each EUR 0.01.


Contacts
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844, e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com 


This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the Issuer Rules of Nasdaq Stockholm. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on September 14, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. CET. 



About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of websites include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.org and Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com.




