Reporting dates and Annual General Meeting of Industrivärden 2022
February 10: Year-end report 2021
February 24: Annual Report 2021
April 7: Interim report January–March
April 21 : 2022 Annual General Meeting
July 7: Interim report January–June
October 6: Interim report January–September
Stockholm, September 14, 2021
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency by the Head of Corporate Communications stated above, at 10:00 a.m. CET on September 14, 2021.
