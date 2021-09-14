Skyharbour Intersects High Grade Uranium Mineralization at Maverick East Zone with Drill Results of 2.54% U3O8 over 6.0m including 6.80% U3O8 over 2.0m; Additional Assays Pending and Drilling to Continue

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the initial set of diamond drill results from its 2021 summer diamond drilling program at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project, located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine’s Wheeler River project and proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco’s Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Drillhole ML21-03 intersected additional high grade, basement hosted uranium mineralization at the Maverick East Zone. This hole returned 2.54% U 3 O 8 over 6.0 metres including 6.80% U 3 O 8 over 2.0 metres. Furthermore, drilling on the regional Grid 19 target identified several prospective geological features that are indicative of uranium mineralizing systems.

Highlights:

Hole ML21-03 was drilled within the eastern half of the Maverick East Zone. This hole intersected predominantly basement-hosted uranium mineralization and returned 2.54% U 3 O 8 over 6.0 metres from 276.0 to 282.0 metres, including 6.8.0% U 3 O 8 over 2.0 metres from 278.5 to 280.5 metres. The uranium mineralization is accompanied by intense clay alteration of pelitic assemblages below the unconformity as well as up to 0.83% Cu and 0.73% Ni in half metre sample intervals.

O over 6.0 metres from 276.0 to 282.0 metres, including 6.8.0% U O over 2.0 metres from 278.5 to 280.5 metres. The uranium mineralization is accompanied by intense clay alteration of pelitic assemblages below the unconformity as well as up to 0.83% Cu and 0.73% Ni in half metre sample intervals. The mineralized intercept in hole ML21-02 occurs in a broad zone that returned 0.19% U 3 O 8 over an 11.7 metre interval from 271.8 to 283.5 metres downhole. This mineralization straddles the unconformity, with most of the interval within basement rocks comprised of sheared, clay-altered to -replaced felsic intrusives. The intercept confirms continuity within the central portion of the Maverick East Zone.

O over an 11.7 metre interval from 271.8 to 283.5 metres downhole. This mineralization straddles the unconformity, with most of the interval within basement rocks comprised of sheared, clay-altered to -replaced felsic intrusives. The intercept confirms continuity within the central portion of the Maverick East Zone. Substantial portions of the 4.7 kilometre long Maverick corridor remain to be systematically drill tested leaving robust discovery potential along strike as well as at depth in the basement rocks.

Drill holes ML21-07, -08 and -09 were the first holes drilled within the regional Grid 19 target area, where two prospective EM conductors were identified by this winter’s SML-EM geophysical program. All three holes intersected highly prospective altered, graphitic and sulphide bearing basement lithologies. The pending geochemical results will further define the prospectivity of this area for winter follow-up when frozen conditions will facilitate additional drilling.

Final assay results are pending for seven more drill holes.

Additional drilling of 1,500 to 2,000 metres in four to five holes has commenced at Moore.

Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, stated: “We are thrilled with the first batch of drill results announced herein highlighted by drill hole ML21-03 which returned the best intercept to date in the basement rocks at the Maverick East Zone. Our geological team is continuing to explore for higher grade uranium mineralization along strike and down plunge at this zone with an expanded drill program. We are successfully increasing the size of the high grade zones at the Maverick corridor and these results illustrate the notable discovery upside potential at the Project especially in the basement rock feeder-zones which have had limited drill-testing historically. Furthermore, there is good progress being made at regional targets at Moore and we intend to follow up on other high-priority targets throughout the Project. The remaining assay results from the drill program are pending which will provide additional news flow in the months to come amidst a significant resurgence in the uranium market.”