Fraugster and eClear AG combine to tackle Anti-Money Laundering risk for VAT service

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Partnership provides eClear customers access to global

PEP and sanction lists



Fraugster, (https://www.fraugster.com/) a German-Israeli AI payment security

company and eClear, the only end-to-end VAT and Customs Clearing House in

Europe, today announce their collaboration to provide customers with access to

global sanctions and PEP lists including individuals, corporates and countries

to help meet regulatory requirements and mitigate Anti-Money Laundering (AML)

risks for VAT services.



AML is a type of Financial Crime that not only exposes companies' balance

sheets, but also their reputations and long-term profitability in the form of

multi million Euro fines,

(https://sanctionscanner.com/blog/anti-money-laundering-aml-fines-in-2020-235)

and even a loss in operating licence. As a certified VAT service provider eClear

is responsible for ensuring that all transactions are screened for AML

compliance risks, so that no sanctioned entity or individual is able to

illegally launder funds using eClear services. Customers requiring this type of

service generally need to sign up to multiple providers which increases

complexity, time to integrate and cost. A seamless integration with Fraugster

provides instant access without these drawbacks.







is to automate services and overcome the complexity of transaction taxes. This

partnership provides us with enhanced AML risk management capabilities, without

adding complexity to our customer experience or own business processes. We are

delighted to be working with an advanced technology partner like Fraugster who

makes things simple and seamless".



Fraugster Co-CEO Christian Mangold states, "AML risk affects any organisation

processing transactions - from banks to e-commerce merchants. But when it comes

to handling escrow money, regulatory scrutiny is even greater, which is why we

are working with eClear to ensure that they meet the very highest standards of

AML risk management and compliance, without adding unnecessary complexity to

their customers and operations".



About Fraugster



Fraugster is a Berlin based payment security company. Fraugster enables the

world's leading merchants, global payment companies like Worldline and Ratepay

to intelligently manage the impact of fraud to minimise the costs of fraud,

maximise revenue and improve customer experience. Fraugster has developed one of

the most accurate AI fraud prevention solutions in the market and is backed by

Europe's reputable deeptech investors from Earlybird to Speedinvest,

CommerzVentures and Munich Re Ventures. Further information can be found at

https://www.fraugster.com/



About eClear AG



eClear AG is Europe's only payment service for tax clearing in cross-border

e-commerce. With its full-service solution "ClearVAT", the leading tax

technology company takes over the complete processing of VAT obligations from

cross-border B2C trade transactions. The cloud-based eClear solutions automate

and significantly simplify all VAT, customs and payment processes in e-commerce

trade. The company was founded in 2016 by Roman Maria Koidl. The supervisory

board of eClear AG includes Peer Steinbrück, Thomas Ebeling and Dr Gerhard

Cromme. In May 2021, eClear received the BaFin authorisation as an acquirer,

which allows the company to operate as a payment service for cross-border

e-commerce trade throughout the EU. eClear AG's processes are certified under

Auditing Standard 880 of the Institute of German Certified Public Accountants.

Further information can be found at https://eclear.com/ .



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612103/Fraugster_Services_GmbH_logo.jpg



Contact: Christian Mangold, +49(0)30 555794810



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158576/5019348

OTS: Fraugster Services GmbH





