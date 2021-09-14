checkAd

Fraugster and eClear AG combine to tackle Anti-Money Laundering risk for VAT service

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Partnership provides eClear customers access to global
PEP and sanction lists

Fraugster, (https://www.fraugster.com/) a German-Israeli AI payment security
company and eClear, the only end-to-end VAT and Customs Clearing House in
Europe, today announce their collaboration to provide customers with access to
global sanctions and PEP lists including individuals, corporates and countries
to help meet regulatory requirements and mitigate Anti-Money Laundering (AML)
risks for VAT services.

AML is a type of Financial Crime that not only exposes companies' balance
sheets, but also their reputations and long-term profitability in the form of
multi million Euro fines,
(https://sanctionscanner.com/blog/anti-money-laundering-aml-fines-in-2020-235)
and even a loss in operating licence. As a certified VAT service provider eClear
is responsible for ensuring that all transactions are screened for AML
compliance risks, so that no sanctioned entity or individual is able to
illegally launder funds using eClear services. Customers requiring this type of
service generally need to sign up to multiple providers which increases
complexity, time to integrate and cost. A seamless integration with Fraugster
provides instant access without these drawbacks.

Anne-Katrin Gewohn, Chief Risk Officer at eClear says, "Our promise to customers
is to automate services and overcome the complexity of transaction taxes. This
partnership provides us with enhanced AML risk management capabilities, without
adding complexity to our customer experience or own business processes. We are
delighted to be working with an advanced technology partner like Fraugster who
makes things simple and seamless".

Fraugster Co-CEO Christian Mangold states, "AML risk affects any organisation
processing transactions - from banks to e-commerce merchants. But when it comes
to handling escrow money, regulatory scrutiny is even greater, which is why we
are working with eClear to ensure that they meet the very highest standards of
AML risk management and compliance, without adding unnecessary complexity to
their customers and operations".

About Fraugster

Fraugster is a Berlin based payment security company. Fraugster enables the
world's leading merchants, global payment companies like Worldline and Ratepay
to intelligently manage the impact of fraud to minimise the costs of fraud,
maximise revenue and improve customer experience. Fraugster has developed one of
the most accurate AI fraud prevention solutions in the market and is backed by
Europe's reputable deeptech investors from Earlybird to Speedinvest,
CommerzVentures and Munich Re Ventures. Further information can be found at
https://www.fraugster.com/

About eClear AG

eClear AG is Europe's only payment service for tax clearing in cross-border
e-commerce. With its full-service solution "ClearVAT", the leading tax
technology company takes over the complete processing of VAT obligations from
cross-border B2C trade transactions. The cloud-based eClear solutions automate
and significantly simplify all VAT, customs and payment processes in e-commerce
trade. The company was founded in 2016 by Roman Maria Koidl. The supervisory
board of eClear AG includes Peer Steinbrück, Thomas Ebeling and Dr Gerhard
Cromme. In May 2021, eClear received the BaFin authorisation as an acquirer,
which allows the company to operate as a payment service for cross-border
e-commerce trade throughout the EU. eClear AG's processes are certified under
Auditing Standard 880 of the Institute of German Certified Public Accountants.
Further information can be found at https://eclear.com/ .

