Eezy Buys Triton Henkilöstöpalvelut
(PLX AI) – Eezy says strengthens labour import channels by purchasing Triton Henkilöstöpalvelut Oy.This is a company that imports labour to Finland from several eastern European countries and has revenue of approximately EUR 4 millionThe acquisition …
