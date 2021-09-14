TotalEnergies, Air Liquide Partner to Develop Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production in Normandy Autor: PLX AI | 14.09.2021, 10:10 | 22 | 0 | 0 14.09.2021, 10:10 | (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Air Liquide are joining forces to decarbonize hydrogen production at TotalEnergies’ Normandy platform in France. This project will enable in time for the supply to TotalEnergies by Air Liquide of low-carbon hydrogen by … (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Air Liquide are joining forces to decarbonize hydrogen production at TotalEnergies’ Normandy platform in France. This project will enable in time for the supply to TotalEnergies by Air Liquide of low-carbon hydrogen by … (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Air Liquide are joining forces to decarbonize hydrogen production at TotalEnergies’ Normandy platform in France.

This project will enable in time for the supply to TotalEnergies by Air Liquide of low-carbon hydrogen by relying on Air Liquide's hydrogen network in Normandy and the implementation of a large-scale CO2 capture and storage solution (CCS)

Companies say that the project is part of a sustainable development approach which will help develop a low-carbon hydrogen ecosystem in the Axe Seine / Normandy, progressively supported by technologies such as CCS and electrolysis

Air Liquide will take over and operate the 255 tons-per-day hydrogen production unit at the TotalEnergies platform in Normandy

Connecting the unit to Air Liquide’s hydrogen network will enable to optimize its performance and, ultimately, develop the world’s first low-carbon hydrogen network

The network already includes a hydrogen production facility in Port-Jérôme equipped with Air Liquide’s Cryocap carbon capture solution since 2015

Air Liquide is considering adding a large-scale unit to produce renewable hydrogen via electrolysis



Total Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Total Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer