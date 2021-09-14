SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Adds 30 Acre Outdoor Growth Operation Adjacent To Its Colorado Greenhouse In Response To High Demand For Company’s Seeds & Flowers

HRS to assist in the design and permitting of a water supply for a proposed 30 acre grow operation adjacent to the existing greenhouse facility; Company Targets Late Spring 2022 For Bringing Outdoor Operations Online.FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / …

FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries. The Company recently announced it has sold-out its initial harvest for its OG Kush genetic seed crop and today announces that it has engaged a premier groundwater and water resources consulting firm in Colorado to assist in the design and permitting of a water supply for a proposed 30 acre outdoor growth operation adjacent to the Company's existing greenhouse facility.

HRS Water Consultants, Inc., is a premier groundwater and water resources consulting firm in Colorado having proudly served the Rocky Mountain region since 1981.

Tom Smith Founder of Red Line and CEO of SPO Networks Inc. said: "With the extent of the demand we have seen for our seeds (and in anticipation for the demand of flower for our wholly owned dispensaries) we accelerated our growth schedule and decided we needed to add to our cultivation resources. Pending the permits required we hope that have the operation ready by late spring 2022."

About HRS Water Consultants, Inc.

HRS is a premier groundwater and surface water consulting firm in Colorado having proudly served the Rocky Mountain region since 1981. Its founders were passionate about the science and engineering of water and they loved tackling water-related problems. That pioneering spirit has continued through two generations of employees and guides them to this day. As a testament to their vision, they continue to serve some of HRS' original clients after 38 years.

They have an extensive technical expertise and they serve a diverse and varied client base. Their vision is to be the premier water resources consulting firm in the Rocky Mountain region.

