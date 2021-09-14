BHPA, INC. Announces Lu Chen as New CEO

Mr. Chen holds a master’s degree in software engineering from University of Electronic Science and Technology of China. He has extensive experience in large-scale Bitcoin mining construction and operations, and is a seasoned expert in distributed system and decentralized consensus algorithms design as well.

BHPA, INC. (OTC Markets: BHPA), a cloud computing power services & blockchain technologies company, announced today that Lu Chen has been appointed as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Wenjie Wu who has served as CEO of the company since the business was founded. Mr. Wu has since retired from all his duties within the company for personal reasons.

Mr. Chen is the founder and chairman of Echem Ltd, and the co-founder of Moyun Technology Ltd and Sobey Cloud Ltd. Sixteen years of business experience in the field of engineering technology and blockchain industry has brought him plenty of experience in technology, marketing and management.

“I am honored and excited to be appointed as the CEO of BHPA, and I am really looking forward to working closely with our management team to continue developing the business and creating stakeholder value over the coming years. BHPA has been focusing on cloud computing power and growing it for the past few years. I agree with the company’s current strategy and vision, and will continue to develop in the direction while making the necessary adjustments.

“With the acceleration of the global digital transformation process, many industries are rapidly adopting and realizing informatization, intellectualization and cloudlization. Under such background, cloud computing is becoming a vital driving force. Looking into the future, data storage and computing power should become the most important infrastructure of the digital economy society, pushing the world into a new era of intellectualization and digitization.

“The team and I will continue reinforcing on our existing business, leveraging our strengths, expanding our industry portion, and taking the lessons we learned from the pandemic to find the most innovative solutions and create greater value for the company.”

About BHPA

BHPA, INC. (OTC: BHPA) is leveraging its strong cloud hash power and big data processing capabilities toward the creation of a reliable and convenient cloud hash power service platform. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, BHP Advance Inc., which acts as the technology and service operator, provides a cryptocurrency mining SaaS platform powered by a reliable and secure blockchain algorithm, along with market-leading data processing capabilities and other online services. BHP Advance has a well-established global partnership network with large-scale cryptocurrency mining farms. The Company is dedicated to providing a cloud mining solution capable of breaking new barriers in the cryptocurrency mining space, allowing crypto mining firms and enthusiasts to transcend the defining limitations of time, power, and technology horizon.

