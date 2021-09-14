Swiss Re enters partnership with BlaBlaCar and L'olivier Assurance to launch innovative digital motor product in France

Zurich, 14 September 2021 - Swiss Re has entered into a partnership with BlaBlaCar, the world's leading community-based travel platform, and motor insurance specialist L'olivier Assurance, the French branch of Admiral Group. The partnership has enabled the creation of BlaBlaCar Coach, an innovative smartphone app that offers drivers personalised coaching and tips for safer driving and is available with an annual car insurance. This collaboration will advance innovation in the French mobility market, with the aim of improving road safety and making mobility more sustainable.

According to the French Road Safety Observatory, more than 70 000 people were injured in road traffic accidents in France and more than 3 200 lives were lost in 2019, with one in five victims being under 25 years of age[1]. Besides the tragedy of seeing lives curtailed, road accidents cost the French economy about 2% of its gross domestic product (GDP).

The partnership announced today has enabled the creation of BlaBlaCar Coach, an innovative smartphone app that offers drivers personalised coaching and tips for safer driving. Powered by Coloride, Swiss Re's cutting-edge technology for driver coaching and assessment, the BlaBlaCar Coach app can be activated when a new driving journey starts. The app then analyses the driver's conduct at the wheel, including phone usage and other distractions, without any additional equipment having to be installed. At the end of the ride, the app provides the driver with recommendations to develop a safer driving style. The solution is an essential tool for drivers seeking to improve their driving behaviour and contributes to making roads safer.