Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises Deutsche Bank AG on the financing of the investment in Simon Hegele Group by EMZ Partners



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP ("Willkie") advised Deutsche Bank AG in its capacity as Documentation Agent, Mandated Lead Arranger and Lender on the financing of the investment in Simon Hegele Group by EMZ Partners.



The credit facilities advanced by Deutsche Bank AG and other lenders provide for a substantial component of the capital structure for EMZ Partners' investment and supports future growth of the Simon Hegele Group. The investment by EMZ Partners is structured as a management buyout (MBO) as part of an orderly succession plan. In this context, the current management has reinvested in the structure and Dieter Hegele, member of the founder family, retains a significant share in the Group.



EMZ is a leading European investment firm operating offices in Paris and Munich with a focus on medium-sized companies that provides flexible capital structures for strong partnerships with founders, shareholding family members and managements.



Simon Hegele is a leading provider for industrial contract logistics (3PL) in Germany and the global market leader in the segment "healthcare logistics". With its 2,500 employees across 47 offices worldwide, Simon Hegele offers advanced logistic services with a diversified service portfolio to a wide range of "blue chip" customers.



Advisors to Deutsche Bank AG

The Willkie team was led by partner Jan Wilms and counsel Matthias Töke and included associates Christopher Clerihew and Stefanie Lechler (all Finance, Frankfurt).



Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is an international law firm of approximately 850 attorneys with offices in New York, Washington, Los Angeles, Houston, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Chicago, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Brussels, Milan and Rome. The Firm is headquartered in New York City at 787 Seventh Avenue, Tel.: 001 212 728 8000.



Frankfurt am Main, September 14, 2021

