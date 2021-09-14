checkAd

ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Europe's fastest-growing fashion online shop continues its European expansion: ABOUT YOU celebrates launch in Italy

14.09.2021
ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Europe's fastest-growing fashion online shop continues its European expansion: ABOUT YOU celebrates launch in Italy

14.09.2021 / 10:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Europe's fastest-growing fashion online shop continues its European expansion: ABOUT YOU celebrates launch in Italy

The most inspiring and personal fashion online shop in Europe ABOUT YOU continues its successful expansion and launched its new online shop aboutyou.it on September 14th 2021. In the past, ABOUT YOU proved its approach of a special shopping experience within several country launches in Europe and is currently active in 23 European markets. The fashion online shop in Italy was officially launched with a huge marketing campaign and spectacular launch event in Milan with over 300 social media stars, celebrities, industry experts and journalists. Among the guests were the most influential Italian personalities such as jewelry designer Valentina Ferragni, influencer Francesca Ferragni, designer and actor Mariano Di Vaio, ABOUT YOU campaign faces Guilia Gaudimo and Frank Gallucci, model Elisabeth Canalis, TV-Presenter Belen Rodriguez, musician Amedo Preziosi and many other Italian stars.

Milan, 14 September 2021 - The most inspiring and personal fashion online shop in Europe, ABOUT YOU, continues its successful expansion and launched its new online shop aboutyou.it on September 14th 2021. In the past, ABOUT YOU proved its approach of a special shopping experience within several country launches in Europe and is currently active in 23 European markets. The fashion online shop in Italy was officially launched with a huge marketing campaign and spectacular launch event in Milan with over 300 social media stars, celebrities, industry experts and journalists. Among the guests were the most influential Italian personalities such as jewelry designer Valentina Ferragni, influencer Francesca Ferragni, designer and actor Mariano Di Vaio, ABOUT YOU campaign faces Guilia Gaudimo and Frank Gallucci, model Elisabeth Canalis, TV-Presenter Belen Rodriguez, musician Amedo Preziosi and many other Italian stars.

