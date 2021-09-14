Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Results

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Ferguson plc will issue its full year results for the 12 months ended July 31, 2021 on Tuesday September 28, 2021. The results will be available on the Company's website, www.fergusonplc.com from …

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Ferguson plc will issue its full year results for the 12 months ended July 31, 2021 on Tuesday September 28, 2021. The results will be available on the Company's website, www.fergusonplc.com from 0700hrs UK time on the morning. A live video webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will start at 1200hrs UK time (0700hrs ET) on the day via the Company's website. You can register for the webcast at www.fergusonplc.com.