Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Results

Autor: Accesswire
14.09.2021, 11:00  |  35   |   |   

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Ferguson plc will issue its full year results for the 12 months ended July 31, 2021 on Tuesday September 28, 2021. The results will be available on the Company's website, www.fergusonplc.com from 0700hrs UK time on the morning.

A live video webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will start at 1200hrs UK time (0700hrs ET) on the day via the Company's website. You can register for the webcast at www.fergusonplc.com.

For further information please contact:

Ferguson plc

Bill Brundage, Group Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +1 757 223 6092

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications

Media Enquiries

Mike Ward, Head of Corporate Communications

Nina Coad, David Litterick (Brunswick)

Jonathan Doorley (Brunswick)

Mobile:

Mobile:

Tel:

Tel:

+1 224 285 2410

+44 (0) 7894 417060

+44 (0) 20 7404 5959

+1 (917) 459 0419

Notes to announcement

Ferguson plc is a leading value added distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors operating in North America. Revenue for the year ended July 31, 2020 was $19.9 billion and trading profit was $1.6 billion. Ferguson plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:FERG) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:FERG) and the company is a member of the FTSE 100 index of listed companies. For more information, please visit www.fergusonplc.com or follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Ferguson_plc.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663927/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Res ...

Disclaimer

