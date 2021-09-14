checkAd

USU recognized in 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for IT Service Management Tools

USU recognized in 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for IT Service Management Tools

USU is the only German manufacturer among 11 global vendors listed in the report

Moeglingen/Germany, September 14, 2021.

USU, a leading provider of IT and customer service management solutions, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for IT Service Management Tools. Of the 11 vendors evaluated, USU is the only German ITSM tool vendor to be included.

The Gartner report says, "ITSM tools help infrastructure and operations (I&O) organizations manage the consumption of IT services, the infrastructure that supports the IT services and the IT organization's responsibility in delivering business value with these services." Customer satisfaction plays a decisive role when choosing a new ITSM tool. What customers say about the tool and its vendor have an impact. According to Gartner Peer Insights, USU IT Service Management achieves an excellent customer satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 based on 48 reviews ( as of 14 September 2021): Go to USU IT Service Management's customer ratings on Gartner Peer Insights.

"We are proud to be mentioned in the 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for IT Service Management Tools," said USU Management Board member Dr. Benjamin Strehl. "For us, an ITSM solution is a crucial part of holistic IT management to ensure a quick return on project investment. That's why, in addition to supporting core ITSM processes, we offer complementary integrated solutions for other disciplines such as software asset management, IT service monitoring, IT financial management, and knowledge management."

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.

A more detailed blog article highlights three key findings from the 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for IT Service Management Tools from USU's perspective.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools", Rich Doheny, Keith Andes, Chris Matchett, August 30, 2021.

11:02 UhrDGAP-News: USU erstmals im Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for IT Service Management Tools 2021 erwähnt
13.09.21USU Software: Klare Aussage zur Dividende
09.09.21USU Software: Auftrag von NetCologne
09.09.21DGAP-News: Netcologne steuert technische Infrastruktur mit integrierter USU Monitoring-Plattform
03.09.21USU Software: Kursziel wird angehoben
03.09.21Original-Research: USU Software AG (von GBC AG): Kaufen
03.09.21USU Software: Starkes EBIT-Wachstum
31.08.21USU Software: Rekord beim Auftragsbestand
31.08.21DGAP-News: USU Software AG successfully continues growth trend
31.08.21DGAP-News: USU Software AG setzt Wachstumstrend erfolgreich fort
