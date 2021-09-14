DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Study USU recognized in 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for IT Service Management Tools 14.09.2021 / 11:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

USU, a leading provider of IT and customer service management solutions, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for IT Service Management Tools. Of the 11 vendors evaluated, USU is the only German ITSM tool vendor to be included.

The Gartner report says, "ITSM tools help infrastructure and operations (I&O) organizations manage the consumption of IT services, the infrastructure that supports the IT services and the IT organization's responsibility in delivering business value with these services." Customer satisfaction plays a decisive role when choosing a new ITSM tool. What customers say about the tool and its vendor have an impact. According to Gartner Peer Insights, USU IT Service Management achieves an excellent customer satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 based on 48 reviews ( as of 14 September 2021): Go to USU IT Service Management's customer ratings on Gartner Peer Insights.

"We are proud to be mentioned in the 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for IT Service Management Tools," said USU Management Board member Dr. Benjamin Strehl. "For us, an ITSM solution is a crucial part of holistic IT management to ensure a quick return on project investment. That's why, in addition to supporting core ITSM processes, we offer complementary integrated solutions for other disciplines such as software asset management, IT service monitoring, IT financial management, and knowledge management."

