Achieve Life Sciences Announces Presentation of Cytisinicline Data at the 21st Annual Society for Research on Nicotine & Tobacco (SRNT-E) Virtual Conference

SEATTLE, WA & VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, announced that cytisinicline data will be presented at two sessions during the upcoming Society for Research on Nicotine & Tobacco (SRNT-E) Conference to be held virtually September 15-17, 2021.

"Cytisinicline may benefit smokers who previously failed to quit smoking with varenicline: A subgroup analysis of the ORCA-1 trial" A subgroup analysis from the ORCA-1 Phase 2 study of smokers who had previously failed Chantix® (varenicline) demonstrated a Week 4 abstinence rate of 51.3% upon treatment with cytisinicline using the three times daily (TID) regimen, compared with 15.8% with placebo (p= 0.009). The estimated Odds Ratios for smoking cessation through Weeks 5-8 were 1.8 for the titration and 4.3 for the TID regimen. The cytisinicline TID regimen appeared to be more effective for smokers who had previously failed to quit on varenicline than the titration regimen. The data will be presented on Thursday, September 16 th , Oral Session 5:"Smoking cessation interventions in special populations".

"Time to Sustained Abstinence with Cytisinicline in the ORCA-1 trial" A new analysis of the ORCA-1 Phase 2 study determined that smokers treated in the study with cytisinicline showed an earlier onset of sustained abstinence compared with placebo. Smokers who received the cytisinicline 3 mg TID had the shortest time to sustained smoking abstinence with a median of only 7 days of treatment compared to 18 days for placebo. The data will be presented on Friday, September 17 th , Poster Session 5:"Clinical".



"This additional analysis continues to reinforce our belief that the 3 mg dose of cytisinicline taken three times daily provides the greatest potential for smokers, regardless of prior treatments, to successfully quit," commented John Bencich, CEO of Achieve. "We are also pleased to have new insights on the short time to response seen with cytisinicline. We believe this early abstinence could inspire smokers to continue their treatment and stay quit."