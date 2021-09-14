DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

NORMA Group SE: NORMA Group SE adjusts guidance for adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted EBITA margin



Maintal, September 14, 2021 - Based on actual figures for the month of August and on the basis of expectations for the remaining months of the fiscal year 2021, NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, „NORMA Group") adjusts its guidance for the adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted EBITA margin in fiscal year 2021.



The main reason for this is the continuing limited availability of materials, especially steel and plastics, and resulting increase in prices. Based on the current forecast, NORMA Group therefore now expects significantly lower production capacities in relevant industries as well as higher material and freight costs in all regions. Expenses in connection with the Corona pandemic, which lasts longer than expected, also have a negative impact on the cost side.



Considering these factors, the Management Board of NORMA Group SE has carried out a reassessment and is therefore now anticipating an adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10% in fiscal year 2021 (previous forecast: „more than 12%") and an adjusted EBITA margin of more than 11% (previous forecast: „more than 13%").



With regard to the development of organic Group sales, the Management Board is maintaining its forecast published on August 4, 2021 in the 2021 half-year report (low double-digit organic Group sales growth).





Contact:

Andreas Trösch

Vice President IR, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

E-mail: Andreas.Troesch@normagroup.com

