Norma Cuts Outlook on Lower Capacity, Higher Input Costs
- (PLX AI) – Norma Group now expects adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10% in fiscal year 2021, down from more than 12% previously.
- Norma Group now expects adjusted EBITA margin of more than 11%, down from more than 13% previously
- The main reason for this is the continuing limited availability of materials, especially steel and plastics, and resulting increase in prices, the company said
- Based on the current forecast, NORMA Group therefore now expects significantly lower production capacities in relevant industries as well as higher material and freight costs in all regions
- Expenses in connection with the Corona pandemic, which lasts longer than expected, also have a negative impact on the cost side, the company said
- Still sees low double-digit organic Group sales growth
