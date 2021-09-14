Norma Cuts Outlook on Lower Capacity, Higher Input Costs Autor: PLX AI | 14.09.2021, 11:33 | 34 | 0 | 0 14.09.2021, 11:33 | (PLX AI) – Norma Group now expects adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10% in fiscal year 2021, down from more than 12% previously.Norma Group now expects adjusted EBITA margin of more than 11%, down from more than 13% previouslyThe main reason for … (PLX AI) – Norma Group now expects adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10% in fiscal year 2021, down from more than 12% previously.Norma Group now expects adjusted EBITA margin of more than 11%, down from more than 13% previouslyThe main reason for … (PLX AI) – Norma Group now expects adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10% in fiscal year 2021, down from more than 12% previously.

Norma Group now expects adjusted EBITA margin of more than 11%, down from more than 13% previously

The main reason for this is the continuing limited availability of materials, especially steel and plastics, and resulting increase in prices, the company said

Based on the current forecast, NORMA Group therefore now expects significantly lower production capacities in relevant industries as well as higher material and freight costs in all regions

Expenses in connection with the Corona pandemic, which lasts longer than expected, also have a negative impact on the cost side, the company said

Still sees low double-digit organic Group sales growth



