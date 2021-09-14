checkAd

SUIC Midas Touch Take Steps to Acquire Lending License in Taiwan To Further Support Its Expansion Programs for 4 Products And To Customize Services For VIP Clients in E-Commerce Platforms, Multilevel Marketing Customers, Franchise Chain Stores and Others

Autor: Accesswire
14.09.2021, 12:00  |  22   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch has applied for license to conduct lending and borrowing business in connection with its four DeFi SCF products and services …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch has applied for license to conduct lending and borrowing business in connection with its four DeFi SCF products and services specially designed for its partner PSP's and Merchants. SUIC expects the approval of the license this year, subject to completion of regulatory requirements and conditions.

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

The global supply chain financial market is large, estimated to reach ~$20 trillion by 2025. The borrowing and lending is expected to be 10 times greater than the global supply chain market. By acquiring the lending license, SUIC, Midas Touch will expand the service scope of Midas and provide more flexible and more customized product packages for target clients.

Our global marketing strategy is to customize the 4 products and services particularly for E-Commerce Platform (ECP) customers, Multilevel Marketing (MLM) customers, and Franchise Chain Stores (FCS), among others, to support their special needs for their respective customers. The ECP global market is estimated at 6 trillion dollars; the MLM global market at 179 billion dollars; and the FCS US market at 787 billion dollars.

These customized products and services offer broader digital solutions that solve the enduring pain points of merchants, particularly the access to capital and inventory which results in lower turnover rates and profit margins with higher operating costs and idle cash These 4 products and services of SUIC Midas Touch will add value to these merchants as they join loyalty programs constructed through a tiered system of rising service levels complemented with reward schemes.

SUIC Midas Touch believes that the company's technology and platform will benefit millions of customers, partner PSP's and merchants all around the world, especially as the company is the pioneer in this field offering customized products and services for E-commerce platforms, multilevel marketing businesses, and franchise chain store businesses.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom
Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay™ Same Day Swipe-Funding, and MT CQ Pay™ Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay™ Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement™ Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

Seite 1 von 3
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SUIC Midas Touch Take Steps to Acquire Lending License in Taiwan To Further Support Its Expansion Programs for 4 Products And To Customize Services For VIP Clients in E-Commerce Platforms, Multilevel Marketing Customers, Franchise Chain Stores and Others NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch has applied for license to conduct lending and borrowing business in connection with its four DeFi SCF products and services …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are ...
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Gemina Labs Provides Research and Development and Corporate Update
APICORP: New Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy Framework reinforces APICORPS's ...
American Manganese to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences
iTolerance, Inc. Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of International ...
Citizen Stash Awarded Five Additional Listings and Signs License Agreement
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Cielo Announces Application for The Management Cease Trade Order has Been Accepted
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21New Research from Globe Small Cap Research Unveils SUIC Milestones and Reveals New Insights About Trillion-Dollars Global Opportunity in DeFi Supply Chain Finance Market
Accesswire | Analysen
23.08.21SUIC and Partner Sinoway International Team Up with Strong and Experienced Professionals, Bankers and Legal Counsels to Lead Its 8 Global Divisions and Have Started Talks with the Asia Office Head of A US Major Exchange to Institutionalize Sinoway For Its
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21SUIC’s Investments and Participates in the Pre-IPO Financing of Sinoway International, Joining Other Backers In Anticipation of IPO In 2022-2023, Targeting Hundreds Of Millions to Billions Investment Returns
Accesswire | Analysen