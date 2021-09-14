SUIC Midas Touch Take Steps to Acquire Lending License in Taiwan To Further Support Its Expansion Programs for 4 Products And To Customize Services For VIP Clients in E-Commerce Platforms, Multilevel Marketing Customers, Franchise Chain Stores and Others

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch has applied for license to conduct lending and borrowing business in connection with its four DeFi SCF products and services …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch has applied for license to conduct lending and borrowing business in connection with its four DeFi SCF products and services specially designed for its partner PSP's and Merchants. SUIC expects the approval of the license this year, subject to completion of regulatory requirements and conditions.

Foto: Accesswire

The global supply chain financial market is large, estimated to reach ~$20 trillion by 2025. The borrowing and lending is expected to be 10 times greater than the global supply chain market. By acquiring the lending license, SUIC, Midas Touch will expand the service scope of Midas and provide more flexible and more customized product packages for target clients.

Our global marketing strategy is to customize the 4 products and services particularly for E-Commerce Platform (ECP) customers, Multilevel Marketing (MLM) customers, and Franchise Chain Stores (FCS), among others, to support their special needs for their respective customers. The ECP global market is estimated at 6 trillion dollars; the MLM global market at 179 billion dollars; and the FCS US market at 787 billion dollars.

These customized products and services offer broader digital solutions that solve the enduring pain points of merchants, particularly the access to capital and inventory which results in lower turnover rates and profit margins with higher operating costs and idle cash These 4 products and services of SUIC Midas Touch will add value to these merchants as they join loyalty programs constructed through a tiered system of rising service levels complemented with reward schemes.

SUIC Midas Touch believes that the company's technology and platform will benefit millions of customers, partner PSP's and merchants all around the world, especially as the company is the pioneer in this field offering customized products and services for E-commerce platforms, multilevel marketing businesses, and franchise chain store businesses.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay™ Same Day Swipe-Funding, and MT CQ Pay™ Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay™ Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement™ Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.