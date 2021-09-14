Greenbank Agrees Financing to Complete Investment in Beelivery, The Fast-Growing Online Food Delivery Platform

GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE: GBC and OTCMKTS: GRNBF and FRA: 2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to a £1.5m (C$2.63m) loan facility with Staminier Ltd. ("Staminier") in order to complete GreenBank's second …

GreenBank has previously announced an agreement to acquire up to 25% of the issued capital of Beelivery.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") - GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE: GBC and OTCMKTS: GRNBF and FRA: 2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to a £1.5m (C$2.63m) loan facility with Staminier Ltd. ("Staminier") in order to complete GreenBank's second tranche investment in Beelivery.

This second tranche investment will enable Beelivery to accelerate its business strategy as it seeks to gain 450,000 new customers over the next two years.

Beelivery sources its line of products from any grocery outlet local to the customer and unlike most of its competitors Beelivery has more than 90% nationwide coverage in the UK and average delivery times of only 46 minutes. Orders can be placed by customers, and deliveries are carried out by a team of independent drivers, 24/7, 365 days a year.

Beelivery was founded in 2015 and just under £8m (C$13.68m) of orders were handled in the last financial year to September 2020 generating a profit at an EBITDA level. Having demonstrated the robustness of its business model Beelivery is using the GreenBank (and UKTV) investments to help rapidly scale the business, with management targeting orders of over £370m (C$645m) in the year to end September 2023.

GreenBank has now appointed a director to the board of Beelivery and will work closely with Beelivery to expedite Beelivery's exponential growth plan.

The funding for this second tranche was provided by way of a secured loan from GreenBank portfolio company, Staminier Limited ("Staminier"). GreenBank currently owns 19% of Staminier's shares and has an option to acquire the rest for a consideration consisting of the issue of GreenBank shares. As previously announced, the Company intends to complete that acquisition ("the Acquisition") as soon as possible once it has obtained agreement from certain investors in Staminier and has cleared any regulatory hurdles. The loan to GreenBank was made on the following key terms: