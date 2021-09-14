checkAd

Datto Announces Availability of Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 12:00  |  25   |   |   

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the commercial availability of Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure, a comprehensive Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solution that protects MSPs and their clients’ data in the public cloud in the event of malicious ransomware attacks, security breaches, and vendor outages.

Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure is architected to leverage the secure Datto Cloud to address a critical and unmet need for MSPs--the added protection and recovery of data in the public cloud through multi-cloud replication. This comprehensive data protection, management, and streamlined recovery is delivered at a predictable cost and without the need for MSPs to piece together individual technologies or depend solely on Microsoft’s data backup services.

An increasing number of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) are opting to host their infrastructure and applications in the public cloud, with worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services forecasted to grow 23.1% in 2021 to total $332.3 billion, up from $270 billion in 2020, according to a forecast from Gartner, Inc. This has been a key growth area for MSPs as they support their clients and shift to Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) models.

Microsoft Azure has been proven to be the leading public cloud provider over other large providers for businesses in the beginning to middle-stages of public cloud adoption, such as MSPs. Azure provides reliable cloud services for building, deploying, and managing intelligent applications. While Microsoft is responsible for the security of the physical hosts, network, and data centers, its Shared Responsibility Model states that the customer is responsible to secure and protect all applications, data, and endpoints contained within Azure. In this model, MSPs carry the responsibility to ensure they have reliable business continuity solutions in place to protect their clients’ workloads across on-premises servers and the public cloud.

Industry Leading Security and Continuity

Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure performs more frequent backups than other solutions and reduces the risk of data loss or prolonged system downtime due to ransomware and public cloud outages. Further, MSPs can now eliminate single-cloud risk by having the ability to restore data from either Microsoft Azure or the immutable, private Datto Cloud as secondary system protection. With this solution, MSPs can offer their clients the scalability and efficiency of the public cloud while feeling confident their clients’ cloud data is backed up and can be recovered within minutes – even if there is an Azure outage.

Seite 1 von 3
Datto Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Datto Announces Availability of Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the commercial availability of Datto Continuity for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
An Operational Update From Almonty Industries Inc. Released Earlier This Morning on the ASX
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
Heritage Cannabis Executes Term Sheet with Merida Capital Holdings to Support Entry into the ...
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Coinbase Announces Proposed Private Offering of $1.5 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Datto to Present at Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Datto to Present at the BMO Technology Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten