Datto Announces Availability of Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure

Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure is architected to leverage the secure Datto Cloud to address a critical and unmet need for MSPs--the added protection and recovery of data in the public cloud through multi-cloud replication. This comprehensive data protection, management, and streamlined recovery is delivered at a predictable cost and without the need for MSPs to piece together individual technologies or depend solely on Microsoft’s data backup services.

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the commercial availability of Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure , a comprehensive Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solution that protects MSPs and their clients’ data in the public cloud in the event of malicious ransomware attacks, security breaches, and vendor outages.

An increasing number of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) are opting to host their infrastructure and applications in the public cloud, with worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services forecasted to grow 23.1% in 2021 to total $332.3 billion, up from $270 billion in 2020, according to a forecast from Gartner, Inc. This has been a key growth area for MSPs as they support their clients and shift to Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) models.

Microsoft Azure has been proven to be the leading public cloud provider over other large providers for businesses in the beginning to middle-stages of public cloud adoption, such as MSPs. Azure provides reliable cloud services for building, deploying, and managing intelligent applications. While Microsoft is responsible for the security of the physical hosts, network, and data centers, its Shared Responsibility Model states that the customer is responsible to secure and protect all applications, data, and endpoints contained within Azure. In this model, MSPs carry the responsibility to ensure they have reliable business continuity solutions in place to protect their clients’ workloads across on-premises servers and the public cloud.

Industry Leading Security and Continuity

Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure performs more frequent backups than other solutions and reduces the risk of data loss or prolonged system downtime due to ransomware and public cloud outages. Further, MSPs can now eliminate single-cloud risk by having the ability to restore data from either Microsoft Azure or the immutable, private Datto Cloud as secondary system protection. With this solution, MSPs can offer their clients the scalability and efficiency of the public cloud while feeling confident their clients’ cloud data is backed up and can be recovered within minutes – even if there is an Azure outage.