Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer of Mytheresa, said, "Despite a year of continued uncertainty and unprecedented changes, we again achieved strong new customer growth and delivered excellent results. We view this as a strong affirmation of our unique and superior value proposition to customers and brand partners at a global level. Mytheresa’s focus on curation, content and service drove exceptional top-line results beating our expectations, at stable gross profit margin and most importantly with extremely high customer satisfaction. All this strengthened our position as one of the world's leading digital platforms for luxury fashion. The shift of consumer demand to online in luxury has been significantly accelerated by the pandemic. We clearly believe this trend will continue in the post-pandemic world, probably reverting to the strong market growth rates we had seen before the pandemic started.”

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) (“Mytheresa” or the “Company”), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 ended June 30, 2021. The luxury multi-brand digital platform successfully continued to deliver strong growth driven by a fundamental change of consumer behavior, and a superior business model based on a sharp luxury customer focus and strong brand partnerships. Mytheresa was thus able to deliver outstanding growth while keeping its gross profit margins stable throughout the full FY 2021 and strengthening its bottom-line. The consistent growth is evidenced by the two-year growth rate in net sales of 60.5% in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY19 and of 61.5% for full FY 2021 over FY 2019.

Kliger continued, "Looking ahead, we will continue to deliver a superior customer experience and deepen our partnerships with the most coveted global brands. Given our strong financial position, excellent momentum with customer cohorts, and superior execution, we feel extremely confident to continue achieving strong results in fiscal year 2022.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Net sales increase of 36.1% year-over-year to €162.4 million

Strong Gross margin of 47.7%, as compared to 46.3% in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA of €11.2 million, as compared to €15.1 million in the prior year period, which was impacted by temporary cost saving measures put in place in Q4 FY 20 at the start of COVID, which were out of line with historic trends

Adjusted net income of €7.6 million, as compared to €9.4 million in the prior year period

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Net sales increase of 36.2% year-over-year to €612.1 million

LTM Active customer growth at 38.0% with 671,000 active customers

Stable gross margin of 46.9%, as compared to 46.7% in FY 2020

Adjusted EBITDA of €54.9 million, as compared to €35.4 million in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.0%, as compared to 7.9% in the prior year period

Adjusted operating income of €46.7 million, as compared to €27.5 million in the prior year period

Adjusted net income of €32.1 million, as compared to €19.3 million in the prior year period

RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Continued Global Expansion:

Strong net sales growth across all geographies with +36.1% vs. Q4 FY20 and +60.5% vs. Q4 FY19

Outstanding net sales growth in the United States with +133.3% vs. Q4 FY20 as consumer demand jumped up

High-impact Top Customers events in Beijing at TRB Temple and in Paris in collaboration with the Centre Pompidou

Strong Brand Partnerships:

Exclusive capsule collections and pre-launches in collaboration with Alexander McQueen, Loro Piana, Jacquemus, Missoni, Brunello Cucinelli, Roger Vivier, Valentino, Christian Louboutin and many more

Curated Platform Model developed as an evolution of the partnership approach to truly integrate operations with major brands for scale, replenishment and capital efficiency

First beauty Pop-Up in collaboration with Estée Lauder Companies featuring La Mer, Frédéric Malle and By Killian

High-quality Customer Growth:

Growth of active customers by 38.0% year-over-year to 671,000 (LTM)

Record growth of first-time buyers in Q4 FY21 with 110,000 new customers

Continued positive repurchase rates of new customer cohorts acquired in Q2 FY21 in Q4 FY21, as compared to Q2 FY20 in Q4 FY20

Strong growth of number of Top Customers with 64% as well as average net sales per Top Customer in Q4 FY21

New partnership with Vestiaire Collective offering a unique resale service for Mytheresa’s high-end luxury customers

Consistent Strong Operational Performance:

Maintained business continuity across all operations with focus on health and well-being of all Mytheresa employees as top priority

Continued to have very high customer satisfaction with a Net Promoter Score of 85.6% in Q4 FY21

Achieved strong gross profit margin based on high full-price sales and delivered stable operational cost margin trends in Q4 FY21 and for the full FY 2021

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

For the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, we expect:

GMV in the range of €750 million to €770 million, representing a 22% to 25% growth

Active customer growth of 22% to 25%, enlarging the customer base to 820,000 to 845,000 active customers

Net Sales at €680 million to €700 million

Gross Profit at €345 million to €355 million, representing a 21% to 24% growth

Adjusted EBITDA margin at the upper half of the long-term range of 7% to 9%

The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect Mytheresa’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) means the total Euro value of orders processed. GMV is inclusive of merchandise value, shipping and duty. It is net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. We view GMV as an operating metric. Mytheresa does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement, other than in publicly available statements.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

ABOUT NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

We review a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following business and non-IFRS metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Net Income because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe these measures are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because they exclude the impact of items that are outside the control of management or not reflective of our ongoing operations and performance. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Net Income have limitations, because they exclude certain types of expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income as supplemental information only. You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons we consider it appropriate for supplemental analysis.

Our non-IFRS financial measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income before finance expense (net), taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, IPO preparation and transaction costs and share-based compensation expenses.

is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income before finance expense (net), taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, IPO preparation and transaction costs and share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted Operating Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as operating income, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, any IPO preparation and transaction costs and share-based compensation expenses.

is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as operating income, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, any IPO preparation and transaction costs and share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted Net Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income, adjusted to exclude U.S. sales tax expenditures temporarily borne by us, finance expenses on our Shareholder Loans, IPO preparation and transaction costs, share-based compensation expenses and related income tax effects.

We are not able to forecast net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect net income (loss), including, but not limited to, Income taxes and Interest expense and, as a result, are unable to provide a reconciliation to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA.

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics

(Amounts in € millions)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change

in % / BPs June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change

in % / BPs (in millions) (unaudited) Active customer (LTM in thousands) 486 671 38.0% 486 671 38.0% Total orders shipped (LTM in thousands) 1,092 1,505 37.9% 1,092 1,505 37.9% Average order value (LTM) 600 595 (0.9%) 600 595 (0.9%) Net sales € 119.3 € 162.4 36.1% € 449.5 € 612.1 36.2% Gross profit € 55.3 € 77.4 40.1% € 209.9 € 287.0 36.7% Gross profit margin(1) 46.3% 47.7% 140 BPs 46.7% 46.9% 20 BPs Adjusted EBITDA(2) € 15.1 € 11.2 (25.5%) € 35.4 € 54.9 55.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 12.6% 6.9% (570 BPs) 7.9% 9.0% 110 BPs Adjusted Operating Income(2) € 12.9 € 9.1 (29.6%) € 27.5 € 46.7 69.8% Adjusted Operating Income margin(1) 10.8% 5.6% (520 BPs) 6.1% 7.6% 150 BPs Adjusted Net Income(2) € 9.4 € 7.6 (19.3%) € 19.3 € 32.1 66.5% Adjusted Net Income margin(1) 7.9% 4.7% (320 BPs) 4.3% 5.2% 90 BPs

(1) As a percentage of net sales.

(2) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Operating Income, adjusted net income are measures not defined under IFRS. For further information about how we calculate these measures and limitations of its use, see below.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics

(Amounts in € millions)

The following are reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Net Income to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change

in % June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change

in % (in millions) (unaudited) Net income € 11.1 € (8.0) (172.2%) € 6.4 € (32.6) (613.3%) Finance expenses, net € (0.4) € (0.3) (16.3%) € 11.1 € (15.1) (235.7%) Income tax expense € 2.8 € 2.1 (25.5%) € 3.4 € 15.5 351.5% Depreciation and amortization € 2.1 € 2.1 (0.7%) € 7.9 € 8.2 4.4% thereof depreciation of right- of use assets € 1.4 € 1.3 (5.5%) € 5.1 € 5.2 2.1% EBITDA € 15.6 € (4.1) (126.4%) € 28.8 € (23.9) (183.1%) U.S. sales tax(1) € (0.8) € 0.0 (100.0%) € 1.3 € 0.0 (100.0%) IPO preparation and transaction costs(2) € 0.2 € 0.0 (100.0%) € 5.2 € 7.0 34.1% IPO-related share-based compensation(3) € 0.0 € 15.3 N/A € 0.1 € 71.9 N/A Adjusted EBITDA € 15.1 € 11.2 (25.5%) € 35.4 € 54.9 55.2%

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change

in % June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change

in % (in millions) (unaudited) Operating Income € 13.5 € (6.2) (146.4%) € 20.9 € (32.2) (253.8%) U.S. sales tax(1) € (0.8) € 0.0 (100.0%) € 1.3 € 0.0 (100.0%) IPO preparation and transaction costs(2) € 0.2 € 0.0 (100.0%) € 5.2 € 7.0 34.1% IPO-related share-based compensation(3) € 0.0 € 15.3 N/A € 0.1 € 71.9 N/A Adjusted Operating Income € 12.9 € 9.1 (29.6%) € 27.5 € 46.7 69.8%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics

(Amounts in € millions)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change

in % June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Change

in % (in millions) (unaudited) Net Income € 11.1 € (8.0) (172.2%) € 6.4 € (32.6) (613.3%) U.S. sales tax(1) € (0.8) € 0.0 (100.0%) € 1.3 € 0.0 (100.0%) IPO preparation and transaction costs(2) € 0.2 € 0.0 (100.0%) € 5.2 € 7.0 34.1% IPO-related share-based compensation (3) € 0.0 € 15.3 N/A € 0.1 € 71.9 N/A Finance expenses on shareholder loans (4) € (1.4) € (0.3) (80.3%) € 9.6 € (16.2) (268.2%) Income tax effect(5) € 0.2 € 0.5 107.6% € (3.3) € 2.1 (162.7%) Adjusted Net Income € 9.4 € 7.6 (19.3%) € 19.3 € 32.1 66.5%

(1) Represents expenses related to sales tax liabilities temporarily borne by us through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 in the United States. We temporarily incurred sales tax related liabilities on customer purchases in the United States because we were not able to charge our customers for these amounts at the point of sale under our previous IT configuration. Due to upgrades in our IT infrastructure during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we no longer incur these expenses, as we charge the applicable U.S. sales tax directly to our customers.

(2) Represents non-recurring professional fees, including consulting, legal and accounting fees, related to this offering, which are classified within selling, general and administrative expenses.

(3) In FY21, with the effective IPO, certain key management personnel received a one-time granted share-based compensation with €3.2 million other long-term plans canceled. In FY20, certain key management personnel received share-based compensation from our ultimate parent. We do not consider these expenses to be indicative of our core operating performance.

(4) Our Adjusted Net Income excludes finance expenses associated with our Shareholder Loans, which we do not consider to be indicative of our core performance. We did not receive any cash proceeds under the Shareholder Loans, which originated as part of the Neiman Marcus acquisition in 2014. In January 2021, we repaid our Shareholder Loans (principal plus outstanding interest) using a portion of the net proceeds from our initial public offering.

(5) Reflects adjustments to historical income tax expense to reflect changes in taxable income for each of the periods presented due to changes in finance expenses related to the Shareholder Loans, assuming a statutory tax rate of 27.8%.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit and Comprehensive Income

(Amounts in € thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in € thousands) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Net sales 119,271 162,368 449,487 612,096 Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (63,993) (84,939) (239,546) (325,053) Gross profit 55,278 77,429 209,941 287,043 Shipping and payment cost (12,383) (19,535) (52,857) (71,466) Marketing expenses (13,198) (22,326) (62,507) (81,558) Selling, general and administrative expenses (14,632) (39,449) (66,427) (157,151) Depreciation and amortization (2,140) (2,125) (7,885) (8,232) Other expense (income), net 525 (231) 645 (799) Operating income 13,450 (6,237) 20,911 (32,162) Finance (expense) income, net 387 324 (11,119) 15,091 Income (loss) before income taxes 13,837 (5,913) 9,791 (17,070) Income tax (expense) income (2,777) (2,070) (3,441) (15,534) Net income (loss) 11,060 (7,983) 6,350 (32,604) Cash Flow Hedge 335 43 - - Income Taxes related to Cash Flow Hedge (92) 20 - - Foreign currency translation (14) - 4,730 - Other comprehensive income (loss) 229 63 4,730 - Comprehensive income (loss) 11,289 (7,920) 11,080 (32,604) Basic and diluted earnings per share € 0.16 € (0.09) 0.09 € (0.42) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 70,190,687 86,321,840 70,190,687 77,360,088

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Amounts in € thousands)

(in € thousands) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 154,966 155,611 Property and equipment, net 9,570 8,810 Right-of-use assets 19,001 14,009 Total non-current assets 183,537 178,430 Current assets Inventories 169,131 247,054 Trade and other receivables 4,815 5,030 Other assets 18,950 14,667 Cash and cash equivalents 9,367 76,760 Total current assets 202,263 343,510 Total assets 385,800 521,941 Shareholders’ equity and liabilities Subscribed capital 1 1 Capital reserve 91,008 444,951 Accumulated Deficit (28,234) (60,837) Other comprehensive income 1,602 1,602 Total shareholders’ equity 64,377 385,718 Non-current liabilities Shareholder Loans 191,194 - Other liabilities 5,905 - Tax liabilities 3,853 14,293 Provisions 582 717 Lease liabilities 13,928 8,786 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,130 2,308 Total non-current liabilities 216,592 26,104 Current liabilities Liabilities to banks 10,000 - Lease liabilities 5,787 5,361 Contract liabilities 6,758 10,975 Trade and other payables 36,158 43,558 Other liabilities 46,128 50,225 Total current liabilities 104,831 110,118 Total liabilities 321,422 136,223 Total shareholders’ equity and liabilities 385,800 521,941

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Amounts in € thousands)

(in € thousands) Subscribed capital Capital reserve Accumulated deficit Foreign currency translation reserve Total shareholders’ equity Balance as of July 1, 2019 72 148,960 (34,584) (3,128) 111,320 Net income - - 6,350 - 6,350 Other comprehensive income - - - 4,730 4,730 Comprehensive income - - 6,350 4,730 11,080 Distribution - (191,207) - - (191,207) Contribution - 96,938 - - 96,938 Legal Reorganization (71) 36,252 - - 36,180 Share-based compensation - 65 - - 65 Balance as of June 30, 2020 1 91,008 (28,234) 1,602 64,377 Balance as of July 1, 2020 1 91,008 (28,234) 1,602 64,377 Net loss - - (32,604) - (32,604) Other comprehensive income - - - - - Comprehensive loss - - (32,604) - (32,604) Capital increase - initial public offering - 283,224 - - 283,224 IPO related transaction costs - (4,550) - - (4,550) Share-based compensation - 75,270 - - 75,270 Balance as of June 30, 2021 1 444,951 (60,837) 1,602 385,718

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in € thousands)

Year ended June 30, (in € thousands) 2020 2021 Net income (loss) 6,350 (32,604) Adjustments for Depreciation and amortization 7,885 8,232 Finance (income) expense, net 11,119 (15,091) Share-based compensation 65 75,270 Income tax expense 3,441 15,534 Change in operating assets and liabilities (Decrease) increase in provisions (200) 135 Increase in inventories (33,097) (77,922) (Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables 833 (215) Decrease (increase) in other assets (10,510) 4,281 (Decrease) increase in other liabilities 17,894 (1,809) Increase in contract liabilities 2,210 4,217 Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables 6,745 7,400 Income taxes paid (2,176) (3,915) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,559 (16,486) Expenditure for property and equipment and intangible assets (2,420) (2,934) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 40 Net cash (used in) investing activities (2,420) (2,894) Interest paid (2,973) (4,257) Proceeds from bank liabilities 90,750 64,990 Repayment of liabilities from banks (84,399) (74,990) Repayment of Shareholder loan - (171,827) Proceeds from capital increase - 283,224 IPO preparation and transaction costs - (4,550) Lease payments (4,256) (5,800) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (878) 86,790 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,261 67,411 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2,120 9,367 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (14) (18) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 9,367 76,760

