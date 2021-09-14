Amazon Announces Plans to Hire 125,000 Employees in Hundreds of Cities and Towns Across America

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) continues to provide opportunities for full-time and part-time jobs in logistics as it expands its footprint to better serve customers in communities where they live. Today, the company announced that it is providing an additional 125,000 local employment opportunities throughout the U.S., on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs announced earlier this month. The roles in fulfillment and transportation offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour—and up to $22.50 per hour in some locations. The company also provides full-time employees with comprehensive benefits from day one, worth an additional $3.50 per hour. They include health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon's Career Choice program, in which the company will pay full college tuition for its front-line employees as part of a $1.2 billion investment to expand education and skills training for its U.S. workforce.

"Before Amazon, I was at a car wash making $9 an hour. Then I came to Amazon and I started earning $15 an hour—it was life-changing for me," said Leonardo, an operations employee at an Amazon fulfillment center in Miami. "This is the first time in my life that I've had dental insurance, vision insurance, and life insurance. And now that I have it here, I feel really good."

Hiring for the new roles is already underway and sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 are available in select locations. Interested candidates can visit www.amazon.com/apply to learn more and apply.

“Amazon’s job creation efforts will be welcomed by job seekers across America—especially in more rural locations, which are traditionally not the focus of strong retail investment,” said Neil Saunders, Managing Director, Retail, for Global Data, an intelligence and analytics research firm. “Our research has found that salaries for logistics jobs are 16% higher than shop-floor jobs, and a higher percentage of logistics roles have scope for full-time working and provide benefits such as healthcare. In essence, this expansive job creation effort will provide an injection of wealth and opportunity into local areas.”