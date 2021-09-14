checkAd

HighGold Mining Intersects 20 g/t AuEq over 4.3m in 100m Step-out at JT Deposit, Alaska

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 12:00  |  27   |   |   

HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“HighGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results for the first drill hole of the 2021 Field Season from expansion drilling at its flagship 0.75 million ounce 10.9 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”) Johnson Tract polymetallic Gold Project (“Johnson Tract”, “JT” or the “Project”) in Southcentral Alaska, USA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005396/en/

Figure 1. Johnson Tract Project – 2021 Drill Hole Longitudinal Section for JT Deposit (Photo: Business Wire)

Figure 1. Johnson Tract Project – 2021 Drill Hole Longitudinal Section for JT Deposit (Photo: Business Wire)

Drillhole JT21-123 was designed to test along strike and down-plunge from the JT Deposit as a nominal 100-meter step-out from last years expansion drilling on the northeast side of the deposit (Figure 1). High-grade mineralization was successfully intersected in hole JT21-123, building on the success of the 2020 drill program and extending the total strike length to 600 meters.

Drill Highlights – JT Deposit Expansion (JT21-123)

  • 13.1 g/t Au, 200 g/t Ag, 4.92% Zn, 2.04% Pb, and 0.35% Cu (20 g/t AuEq) over 4.3m including
    • 19.0 g/t Au, 242 g/t Ag, 7.10% Zn, 2.91% Pb, and 0.50% Cu (28 g/t AuEq) over 2.8m

“This is a great start to the 2021 drill program,” commented President and CEO Darwin Green. “Our first drill hole of the season has intersected strong precious and base metal mineralization in a large step-out from last years drilling, expanding the total strike length of JT Deposit mineralization by 15-20% to 600 meters. In addition to the excellent gold grades, the intersection includes some of the highest silver grades documented to date at the JT Deposit and is developed within a mudstone host – features often found in gold-rich VMS deposits. We are already designing follow-up holes and are excited to see how this new variation in the mineralization style at the JT Deposit develops as we continue to test at depth and along strike.” Please CLICK HERE for additional commentary from CEO Darwin Green.

Discussion of Current JT Deposit Expansion Results

Assay results reported today include an intersection from expansion drilling at the JT Deposit from hole JT21-123 – the first drill hole completed from the 20,000-meter Johnson Tract drill program. The mineralization encountered in hole JT21-123 is hosted within a fine-grained mudstone unit (379.7 to 384.0 meters) and is similar to the ‘VMS style’ mineralization reported last season in hole JT20-114 (7.8 meters at 9.8% ZnEq) located 600 meters northeast of the JT Deposit (See Company press release dated April 3, 2021). The mineralization in hole JT21-123 is characterized by fine-grained disseminated sphalerite-galena-chalcopyrite-pyrite within a mudstone stratigraphically overlying strong anyhydrite-altered dacite lapilli tuff, which is characteristic of the main JT Deposit. This development continues to highlight the overall exploration potential for the Project.

Seite 1 von 6
HighGold Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HighGold Mining Intersects 20 g/t AuEq over 4.3m in 100m Step-out at JT Deposit, Alaska HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“HighGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results for the first drill hole of the 2021 Field Season from expansion drilling at its flagship 0.75 million ounce 10.9 g/t gold equivalent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
An Operational Update From Almonty Industries Inc. Released Earlier This Morning on the ASX
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
Heritage Cannabis Executes Term Sheet with Merida Capital Holdings to Support Entry into the ...
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Coinbase Announces Proposed Private Offering of $1.5 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21HighGold Mining to Acquire Additional Gold Properties at the Munro-Croesus Project, Timmins Region, Ontario and Files Updated Technical Report on the Johnson Tract Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten