HighGold Mining Intersects 20 g/t AuEq over 4.3m in 100m Step-out at JT Deposit, Alaska

HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“ HighGold ” or the “ Compan y”) is pleased to announce assay results for the first drill hole of the 2021 Field Season from expansion drilling at its flagship 0.75 million ounce 10.9 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”) Johnson Tract polymetallic Gold Project (“Johnson Tract”, “JT” or the “Project”) in Southcentral Alaska, USA.

Figure 1. Johnson Tract Project – 2021 Drill Hole Longitudinal Section for JT Deposit (Photo: Business Wire)

Drillhole JT21-123 was designed to test along strike and down-plunge from the JT Deposit as a nominal 100-meter step-out from last years expansion drilling on the northeast side of the deposit (Figure 1). High-grade mineralization was successfully intersected in hole JT21-123, building on the success of the 2020 drill program and extending the total strike length to 600 meters.

Drill Highlights – JT Deposit Expansion (JT21-123)

13.1 g/t Au, 200 g/t Ag, 4.92% Zn, 2.04% Pb, and 0.35% Cu (20 g/t AuEq) over 4.3m including 19.0 g/t Au, 242 g/t Ag, 7.10% Zn, 2.91% Pb, and 0.50% Cu (28 g/t AuEq) over 2.8m



“This is a great start to the 2021 drill program,” commented President and CEO Darwin Green. “Our first drill hole of the season has intersected strong precious and base metal mineralization in a large step-out from last years drilling, expanding the total strike length of JT Deposit mineralization by 15-20% to 600 meters. In addition to the excellent gold grades, the intersection includes some of the highest silver grades documented to date at the JT Deposit and is developed within a mudstone host – features often found in gold-rich VMS deposits. We are already designing follow-up holes and are excited to see how this new variation in the mineralization style at the JT Deposit develops as we continue to test at depth and along strike.” Please CLICK HERE for additional commentary from CEO Darwin Green.

Discussion of Current JT Deposit Expansion Results

Assay results reported today include an intersection from expansion drilling at the JT Deposit from hole JT21-123 – the first drill hole completed from the 20,000-meter Johnson Tract drill program. The mineralization encountered in hole JT21-123 is hosted within a fine-grained mudstone unit (379.7 to 384.0 meters) and is similar to the ‘VMS style’ mineralization reported last season in hole JT20-114 (7.8 meters at 9.8% ZnEq) located 600 meters northeast of the JT Deposit (See Company press release dated April 3, 2021). The mineralization in hole JT21-123 is characterized by fine-grained disseminated sphalerite-galena-chalcopyrite-pyrite within a mudstone stratigraphically overlying strong anyhydrite-altered dacite lapilli tuff, which is characteristic of the main JT Deposit. This development continues to highlight the overall exploration potential for the Project.