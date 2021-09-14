High Tide Reveals Design Concept for Cannabis Chop Club Retail Value Brand

High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, announced today that it recently finalized and subsequently revealed the store design for its new cannabis retail value outlets, “Cannabis Chop Club”. The interior aesthetic is both simple and approachable for the value customer and showcases a discount warehouse vibe along with a club membership feel. Cannabis Chop Club stores will also feature exclusive deals and wholesale prices for “Chop Club” members. The concept design was created in collaboration with Holland Design, an award-winning, Calgary-based interior design firm.

High Tide Inc. - September 14, 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Cannabis Chop Club stores will be differentiated from High Tide’s existing Canna Cabana network in the following ways:

In comparison to Canna Cabana and High Tide’s other retail outlets, which are typically 1,500 to 2,000 square feet in size, our new value concept will be more compact with an average retail footprint of 1,000 to 1,200 square feet.

The estimated build costs for the new concept are expected to be between $125,000 to $150,000 instead of $265,000 to $350,000 for a typical Canna Cabana store.

Cannabis Chop Club will focus on a differentiated assortment of cannabis and consumption accessories targeting and tailored to the value-sensitive demographic.

“Chop Club” members will automatically have full access to High Tide’s “Cabana Club” loyalty program and vice versa, leveraging the Company’s existing and rapidly growing loyal customer base.

“Over the past six months, it has become clear to us that value-focused customers represent a very meaningful consumer segment in the Canadian cannabis retail landscape. Our upcoming move to specifically service the value segment is designed to increase market share and lure customers away from the illicit market which, although declining, still represents a significant share of total cannabis sales nationally,” said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong data analytics capability has allowed us to pinpoint competitive and value-sensitive markets where the new Cannabis Chop Club model can thrive and compete with the aggressive pricing strategies that have been adopted by certain competitors. Given that our existing Canna Cabana one-stop cannabis shop concept is very well-received, with membership and loyalty growing rapidly and now standing at over 220,000 members, the launch of this new concept will give High Tide even broader national demographic coverage amongst Canadian cannabis consumers,” added Mr. Grover.