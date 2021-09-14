Amazon Announces Plans to Hire 4,500 Employees in Multiple Cities and Towns Across Washington

Amazon continues to provide opportunities for full-time and part-time jobs in logistics as it expands its footprint to better serve customers in communities where they live. Today the company announced that it is providing an additional 4,500 local employment opportunities throughout Washington on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs recently announced. The roles in fulfillment and transportation offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour—and up to $22.50 per hour in some locations. The company also provides full-time employees comprehensive benefits from day one, worth an additional $3.50 per hour. They include health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon's Career Choice program, in which the company will pay full college tuition for its front-line employees as part of $1.2 billion investment to expand education and skills training benefits for its U.S. workforce.

Amazon is also hiring for positions at Amazon Fresh store locations in Washington state. All Amazon Fresh roles offer competitive starting wages, comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for career growth. One of the many benefits of working at an Amazon Fresh store is the opportunity to cross-train across the entirety of the grocery store – everything from cashiering to kitchen roles to fulfilling online orders. Interested candidates can learn more and apply online at www.amazonstores.jobs.

Hiring for the new roles is already underway. Interested candidates can visit www.amazon.com/apply to learn more and apply.

Amazon has 80 fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in Washington and will open 4 more buildings in September alone. These are investments that can unlock opportunity, helping to revitalize cities and neighborhoods. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon has hired over 450,000 people in the U.S., and one-in-10 hourly employees who have been with the company six months or longer have been promoted. Amazon is now the largest job creator in the U.S. and was recently named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans want to work and develop their careers.